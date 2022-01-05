St. Clair County Approves Budget for New Year

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publication

Balanced and totaling $262,311,632, the new budget for St. Clair County has been approved, aided by federal funding support and an anticipated increase in the equalized assessed valuation of property within it which is expected to help boost the needed revenue stream.

At its most recent meeting, the St. Clair County Board approved the budget for the current fiscal year, which began on January 1, 2022, with affirmative votes coming from all of its members present with the exception of Ed Cockrell of New Athens, Kevin Dawson of Mascoutah and Harold “Andy” Bittle of Freeburg, newly appointed to a position vacated by the resignation of Dean Pruett who has moved from the area.

Prior to the meeting where the budget was approved, St. Clair County Director of Administration Debra Moore provided a summary overview of it for the county board’s judiciary committee.

Moore stated the 36 percent increase reflected in the new budget over where it stood in 2021 has been, in part, affected by the need to upgrade outdated election equipment and software, something County Clerk Thomas Holbrook said was necessary in advance of this spring when voters go to the polls. The new items are coming from Election Systems & Software of Omaha, Nebraska.

Higher prices for fuel needed for county vehicles, such as those used primarily by the sheriff’s department and highway department, also were factors in the budget hike, Moore said, adding that while money from the federal government related to the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act as extended in 2021 was helpful, those funds are restricted in how they can be used and designated for specific purposes.

Chairman Mark Kern, Moore added, also proposed incorporating into the new budget a two percent pay increase for county employees.

The strength of the housing market offers optimism concerning the higher assessed valuation of property which should in turn bring in more tax income, but Moore cautioned that exemptions allowed for military service veterans resulted in an impact of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of the past year.

Continued growth of MidAmerica Airport has been a positive component of the county budget in part because of the addition of new destinations in 2021 and ongoing support from the federal level in the form of grant money.

She further offered her compliments for the county highway department which, under the leadership of director Norm Etling, has successfully leveraged federal funding support administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation for the use in various projects.

Other elected officials such as State’s Attorney James Gomric, Circuit Clerk Kahalah Clay, who recently left her position, Sheriff Rick Watson, Treasurer Andy Lopinot and Holbrook, Moore noted, have been very effective in controlling their expenses.

Prior to the county board approving the new budget, a caucus was held for public comment but none was made. This session was adjourned after a few minutes.

It was at a county board meeting in late November that Kern announced the new budget was available for public inspection upon request or on the county website while adding that Moore and the department heads “worked very hard” on ensuring that the budget was balanced.