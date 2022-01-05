Zaiz Appointed as St. Clair County Circuit Clerk

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Marie Zaiz of Swansea has begun her duties as St. Clair County circuit clerk, filling an elected position left vacant by the resignation of incumbent Kahalah Clay. The position will be on the ballot in November’s election.

The circuit clerk’s office is essentially responsible for all of the record-keeping and services related to the county’s court system including civil and criminal cases, the collection of fines and appropriate fees, mandatory notifications and access to necessary forms, much of this available online.

Zaiz has 23 years of experience in this department which has included her being named the county court’s deputy clerk of the year in 2016 plus she was honored by the United States Probation Office Southern District of Illinois twice in 2020 with a certificate of recognition for her assistance in providing records related to juveniles and again with an award for her response to requests for criminal history information.

Zaizis a 1984 graduate of Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville.