IDPH Adopts CDC Recommendations for Booster Doses for Ages 12-15

“We know that COVID-19 vaccine booster doses can help provide ongoing protection against the Omicron variant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Following the CDC’s recommendation, booster doses are encouraged for those aged 12-15 years who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine five months ago.”

On January 3, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expanded it to include a single booster doses for individuals 12-15 years.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed the available safety data following the administration of more than 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents and concluded COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 12-15.

To find vaccination locations near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.