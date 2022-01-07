Mascoutah Police Blotter: December 24 thru December 30

Friday, Dec. 24

Business Alarm – 300 block E. Main/Lasica

Subject Removal – 300 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Weck

Ambulance Call – 200 block Impala Dr/Veres

Fire Call – 100 block W. Phillips St/Weck

Traffic Accident – 300 block E. Main St/Veres

Animal at Large – 600 Block Moorland Circle/Rettig – Kristen Benoist (33), Mascoutah

Saturday, Dec. 25

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Glander

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 100 block W. Phillips St/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 800 block W. Green St/Glander

Sunday, Dec. 26

Domestic Disturbance – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Weck

Theft – 600 block S. Jefferson/Rettig

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Mark Jarvis (59), Mascoutah

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Frank Evans (59), Coulterville

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Jade Baker (17), Mascoutah

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Kayla Ellsworth (17), Mascoutah

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Christine Arbeiter (50), Fairview Heights

Monday, Dec. 27

911 Hangup – 700 block E. Church St/Heinen

Abandoned Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins

911 Hangup – 400 block Elm St/Donovan

Criminal Defacement of Property – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins

Assist Other Agency-ISP – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Public Service Call – W. Main/Lasica

Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Buildings/Accumulation of Trash and Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Donovan – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Derelict Vehicle – 100 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Donovan

Standby/Keep the Peace – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Veres

911 Hangup – E. Main St/Heinen

Accumulation of Garbage – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Donovan

911 Hangup – 8900 block Rt. 4/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Lasica

Theft – 200 block E. Phillips & S. Independence/Lasica

Missing Person/Juvenile/Female – 600 block Moorland Cir/Lasica

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 100 block S. 10th St/Veres

Wednesday, Dec. 29

911 Hangup – E. Poplar & N. August St/Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Thursday, Dec. 30

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Piper Ln/Bumpers

Animal Complaint – Glenn Dr/Weck

Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander