Mascoutah Police Blotter: December 24 thru December 30
Friday, Dec. 24
Business Alarm – 300 block E. Main/Lasica
Subject Removal – 300 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Weck
Ambulance Call – 200 block Impala Dr/Veres
Fire Call – 100 block W. Phillips St/Weck
Traffic Accident – 300 block E. Main St/Veres
Animal at Large – 600 Block Moorland Circle/Rettig – Kristen Benoist (33), Mascoutah
Saturday, Dec. 25
Verbal Disturbance – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Glander
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig
Domestic Disturbance – 100 block W. Phillips St/Sirtak
Verbal Disturbance – 800 block W. Green St/Glander
Sunday, Dec. 26
Domestic Disturbance – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Weck
Theft – 600 block S. Jefferson/Rettig
Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Mark Jarvis (59), Mascoutah
Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Frank Evans (59), Coulterville
Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Jade Baker (17), Mascoutah
Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Kayla Ellsworth (17), Mascoutah
Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Christine Arbeiter (50), Fairview Heights
Monday, Dec. 27
911 Hangup – 700 block E. Church St/Heinen
Abandoned Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins
911 Hangup – 400 block Elm St/Donovan
Criminal Defacement of Property – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins
Assist Other Agency-ISP – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins
Public Service Call – W. Main/Lasica
Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Buildings/Accumulation of Trash and Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Donovan – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Derelict Vehicle – 100 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Donovan
Standby/Keep the Peace – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Veres
911 Hangup – E. Main St/Heinen
Accumulation of Garbage – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Donovan
911 Hangup – 8900 block Rt. 4/Veres
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Lasica
Theft – 200 block E. Phillips & S. Independence/Lasica
Missing Person/Juvenile/Female – 600 block Moorland Cir/Lasica
Possession of a Controlled Substance – 100 block S. 10th St/Veres
Wednesday, Dec. 29
911 Hangup – E. Poplar & N. August St/Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Thursday, Dec. 30
Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Piper Ln/Bumpers
Animal Complaint – Glenn Dr/Weck
Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander