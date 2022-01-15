Kathrine L. Riess, nee Steehlinger, 94, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 9, 1927, in Edwardsville, IL died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Mascoutah, IL.

Kathy was raised and completed her schooling in Edwardsville. She was a homemaker, a very active member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, H.C.C.C.W., ladies quilting groups, and many other parish committees.

Prior to marriage, Kathy worked as a seamstress in St. Louis. She then raised six children and later worked at Famous Barr, Grange Nursing Home and St. Clair County Court House. She enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends, quilting and activities at the Mascoutah Senior Center. One of her favorite pass times was doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She poured her love and nurturing spirit into all she did. Kathrine truly enjoyed giving and sharing her time with others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie, nee McCormick, Steehlinger, husband, John O. Riess whom she married in Edwardsville, IL on July 17, 1951 and who died May 17, 2010, son, Michael Riess, daughter-in-law, Kay Riess, brother, William Steehlinger, three sisters, Norma Hessel, Betty Guttersohn and Shirley Moore.

Kathy is survived by two daughters, Deanne Riess of Belleville, IL, Theresa (Dale) Friederich of Belleville, IL; three sons, Mark and Paul Riess of Masscoutah, IL, Larry Riess of Venedy, IL; eight grandchildren, Clarissa (Jeremy) Browning, Christine (Alex) Miear, Nichole (Curtis) Jeisy, Derek Friederich, Grant, Grace, Tukker and Abby Riess. five great grandchildren, Boston, Emery, Katlyn, Kannon, Allison; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be donated to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 East Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: There will be a private family funeral service with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating and burial to follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL. There will be a memorial Mass at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois