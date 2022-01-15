William Arthur E. Beam, 16 months, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 1, 2020, in Breese, IL died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

William was baptized by Father Paul Wienhoff at Holy Childhood Catholic Church.

William is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Arvie (Dixie) Kerksick and paternal great-grandfather, E.K. Weatherholt.

Surviving are his parents, Travis and Ashley, nee Wombacher, Beam of Mascoutah; brother, Jack Martin Beam; maternal grandparents, Martin (Chelsa) Wombacher and Beth (Don) Bedard; paternal grandparents, Sandra K. Beam and William (Debbie) Beam; maternal great-grandparents, Daniel (Charlotte) Wombacher; paternal great-grandmother, Grace Weatherholt; godmothers, Samantha Bedard and Katie Kimmle; aunts and uncles, Amber (Cory) Pritchard, Alyssa (Russ) Kampwerth, Collin Bedard and special friend, Breann, Katie (Chad) Kimmle, Samantha Bedard and special friend, Taylor, Shelby (Reid) Ritzheimer, Dalton Maciura; and great aunts, great uncles, cousins and his special buddies, Marley, Peter and Skye.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be donated to the Jack M. Beam Education Fund, c/o Citizens Community Bank, 9 E. Main St. Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois