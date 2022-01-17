Joan Ellen Bussen, 71, of Smithton, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to Joseph and Opal (Petty) Marshall.

Joan was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Smithton, IL. For many years Joan worked at Tom’s Supermarket in Mascoutah where she loved interacting with the community. Joan had a passion for taking care of others. She enjoyed her career as a housekeeper and was a caregiver to many friends and family members. As a court appointed special advocate, Joan helped children find safety and made sure their needs were met. Joan was also involved in many breast cancer awareness walks and would even travel to attend events to support the cause. She loved her two dogs, Ruby and Conner. Joan was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Harry Chris (Jody Siebecker) La Pointe Jr. and Stephanie Piker; grandchildren, Ashley La Pointe, Cody (Shelby) La Pointe, Brandon (Nicole) Fricke, Brittani (Conner) Jackson, Brianna (Karim) Martin and Kaili Piker; great-grandchildren, Alyana, McKinley, Bentley, Danica, Paisley, Kinsley, Kaiden, Lydia, Addilyn and Brantley; brothers, Donald “Don” (Jean) Marshall and Pat (Charlene) Marshall; brother-in-law, Pete Mascee; special cousin, Sharon Jones and niece, Hunter Marshall. Predeceased by her grandparents, Hazel and Pat Petty; parents, Joseph and Opal Marshall; sisters, Janet Mascee and Cheryl Hancock; brother, Mark Marshall and grandson, Conner La Pointe.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10 S. Lincoln St., Smithton, IL 62285 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

