MindsEye Receives Donation From Mascoutah Noon & Evening Lions

On January 12, the Mascoutah Noon and Evening Lions presented MindsEye with a $2500 check to fulfill their “Giving Tuesday” matching gift pledge to the nonprofit organization.

“Giving Tuesday” is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world”.

Thanks in large part to this matching gift from the two Mascoutah organizations, MindsEye far surpassed its initial $6000 fundraising goal and raised an organizational record-breaking $9000 on that day. The money raised will provide essential support for the newly released MindsEye Radio smartphone app. The free app will increase the accessibility of MindsEye Radio, the nonprofit’s 24/7 broadcast which provides current print information to area citizens who are blind, have low vision, or are print-impaired. The service is free for qualified individuals and includes programming that promotes independence, including hyper-local news and grocery store ads.

The app can be downloaded by searching “MindsEye Radio” in the Apple store or visiting https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mindseye-radio/id1567627250.

MindsEye strives to build a more inclusive community by translating vision into audio for individuals who are blind or visually impaired through four primary programs. The Broadcast Information Program provides listeners access to long-form journalism and local news and materials like grocery store ads, which allow people to stay informed and maintain independence. The Audio Description Program enables every person who attends a theatre production or museum exhibit the chance to enjoy a rewarding experience. The Beepball Program raises awareness and support for athletes who are blind or visually impaired. The Arts and Culture Accessibility Cooperative provides a forum for local cultural institutions to learn about and discuss accessibility.

For more information, visit MindsEyeRadio.org. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @mindseyeradio.