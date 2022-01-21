Three Charged In Shooting at St. Clair Square

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against three individuals involved in the shooting inside St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights yesterday afternoon, January 20.

Jeremiah Handy (18) of East St. Louis, Ronnie Edmonds (18) of Cahokia, and Andre Gillespie (20) of East St. Louis have each been charged for their conduct which brought about an exchange of gunfire in the mall late on Thursday.

According to a report from the Fairview Heights Police Department, officers responded just after 4 p.m. to a call that reported shots had been fired inside the mall. The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital.

Law enforcement authorities began blocking off parking lot entrances around 5:30 p.m. and then shut down the mall for the night.

Handy has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X), Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1), Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, (Class 3), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4), and Obstructing Justice (Class 4). Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, the highest offense charged, is not probationable, and is subject to Illinois Truth-in-Sentencing requiring any term of incarceration to be served at 85%. Bond was set by the Court at $150,000. Handy remains in custody at the time of this release.

Edmonds has been charged with Obstructing Justice (Class 4), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4), and Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, (Class 3). Bond was set by the Court at $75,000. Edmonds remains in custody at the time of this release. As charged, Edmonds faces a non-probationable offense.

Gillespie has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4), and Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (Class 3). Bond was set by the Court at $40,000. As charged, Gillespie faces a non-probationable offense. Gillespie remains in custody at the time of this release.

The case was investigated by the Fairview Heights Police Department with assistance of surrounding agencies. The case was charged for the State’s Attorney’s Office by Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Conner.

“The actions of these three individuals will be vigorously prosecuted by my office. Violent acts like this which put innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm will not be tolerated. We commend the Fairview Heights Police Department and all assisting agencies for their quick response and thorough investigation of this matter.” State’s Attorney James Gomric