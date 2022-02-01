Jerome Hemmer

Jerome “Jerry” O. Hemmer, 89, of Belleville, IL, born July 27, 1932, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL.

Mr. Hemmer was a self-employed insurance broker before retirement. He was a Sgt. in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and treasurer of the Diocesan counsel of Catholic men. Jerry was also former president of the United Youth of Belleville, former president of the Belleville Optimist Club, past chairman of the Belleville Zoning Board, past alderman for the City of Belleville, former vice president of Turkey Hill Grange, and on the board at the YMCA. He enjoyed gardening, fishing at the South 40, and coaching at the Khoury League.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lois L., nee Burke, Hemmer, whom he married on October 15, 1955; a son, Thomas Hemmer, in infancy; four brothers, Clem, Roger, Joseph and Jack Hemmer; a sister, Rita Rittenhouse; a brother-in-law, James Burke; and Dolores Barbachem who became his second wife.

He is survived by four sons, David J. (Susan E.) Hemmer of Fairview Heights, IL, Robert N. (Liz) Hemmer of Fairview Heights, IL, William G. (Cindy) Hemmer of Tuscola, IL, and Jeffrey C. (Ganga) Hemmer of Boulder Creek, CA; one daughter, Nancy M. (Brian) Mayo of Collinsville, IL; nine grandchildren, Natalie (Zach) Schultz, Lindsey (Joe Faulstich) Hemmer, Sarah Hemmer, Reuben Hemmer, Sofia Hemmer, Rebecca Hemmer, Allison Hemmer, Christina Holland, and Clay Mayo; five great-grandchildren, Evelyn Schultz, Cal Schultz, Lorelei Schultz, Brodie Bieser, and Ryleigh Bieser; a brother, James (Shirley) Hemmer; a sister-in-law, Linda Burke of West Frankfort, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Althoff Catholic High School or a blood donation or monetary donation to the American Red Cross. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Masks are required.

Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Kenneth York officiating. Masks are required.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL