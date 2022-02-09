McKendree University to Hold Career Fair February 16

LEBANON – Students and job seekers are invited to make a good impression on potential employers at McKendree University’s annual Career Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at the University’s Lebanon campus.

The Career Fair is free to everyone, and job seekers are not required to register before the event but are encouraged to do so through Handshake.

Attendees may also get their photo taken if they wish to update their LinkedIn profile with a professional photo. Photos are taken by the University and will be provided to attendees free of charge.

“The Career Fair is a valuable event for all students, from first-year students to seniors,” said Jennifer Pickerell, director of Career Services. “Students have the opportunity to network with employers, learn more about internships or job opportunities and get outside of their comfort zone by speaking to a variety of individuals. Students who aren’t sure what they want to pursue after graduation can also benefit because they can learn more about what companies seek in candidates. Additionally, students who are still exploring ideas can become more comfortable in speaking with employers before they start looking for an internship or full-time position.”

As of February 1, the employers attending the Career Fair include the following: Abstrakt Marketing Group; Air Force Audit Agency; Allsup, LLC – Insurance; Anders CPAs + Advisors; Between The Lines; Central Bank of St. Louis; Charles Schwab & Company; CIT Trucks; City of Springfield, Ill. – Springfield, Ill. police department; CliftonLarsonAllen LLP – St. Louis, Mo.; Community Bank of Trenton; Comprehensive Connections – Behavioral Health; Da-Com Corporation; Decatur Police Department – Patrol; Defense Intelligence Agency; Diocese of Belleville; Eagle TG, LLC; Express Employment Professionals – Edwardsville, Ill.; FCB Banks; FedEx Ground; Gateway Region YMCA – Gateway Region; HireLevel; Illinois Department of Children and Family Services; Illinois Department of Corrections; Kiddie Academy of St. Louis; Martin Brower; McKendree University; Midwest Children’s Burn Camp; Midwest Regional Bank – Credit Administration; Missouri Department of Mental Health – Central Office; Northwestern Mutual – Clayton; Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Schowalter & Jabouri, PC; St. Clair County Transit District; STAGES St. Louis; TechGuard Security; and U.S. Probation Office, Southern District of Illinois.

Before the event, attendees are invited to visit www.mckendree.edu/careerfair to see if any other employers have been added to the list, since employers may continue to register. The site also contains information regarding the Career Fair, including company descriptions, currently-open positions and tips on how to make the most of the event.