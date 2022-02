Mascoutah Police Report: February 4 thru February 10

Friday, February 4

Lock Out Vehicle – 700 Block Moorland Cir/Heinen

Motorist Assist – Rt 4/I-64/Weck

Animal Complaint – 200 Block N Lebanon St/Bumpers

Animal Complaint – 9700 Block Quapaw Ct/Glander

Abandoned Vehicle – Rt 161/ N 6Th St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – 1400 Block W Main St/Rettig

Well Check – 1300 Block W Main/Bumpers

Saturday February 5

Domestic Disturbance – W Main St/Sirtak

Sunday, February 6

Suspicious Vehicle – 1100 Block Beechcraft Blvd/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 200 Block S 6Th St/Rettig

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 200 Douglas Ave/Glander

Motorist Assist – Fuesser Rd & N Jefferson St/Weck

Disturbance – 100 Block W Patterson St/Glander

Well Check – 300 Block E Main/Weck

Open Door/Window – 700 Block E George & Mine Rd/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 900 Block Park Dr /Rettig

Abandoned Vehicle – N 6Th St/Sirtak

Monday, February 7

911 Hangup Call – 1100 Block Beechcraft Blvd/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 1300 Block W Main/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Call – Rt 4/ Airport Blvd/Heinen

Traffic Accident – 700 Block N Jefferson St/Donovan

Investigation – 700 Block Moorland Cir/Watkins

Abandoned Vehicle – 300 Block E Main/Donovan

Information – 200 Block S 10Th St/Watkins

Motor Assist – N 6Th St /Heinen

Traffic Accident – N 6Th St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – W Main St/Legion Dr /Watkins

Verbal Disturbance – W Main St/Lasica

Failure To Yield-Turning Left/Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident – W. Main St At Legion Dr/Watkins – James Schmitt, Summerfield

Tuesday, February 8

Traffic Accident – N 10Th St/Main St/Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 500 Block E Green St & N August St/Heinen

Alarm Residential – 500 Block N 6Th St/Watkins

Well Being Check – 100 Block Independence/Heinen

Information-Fraud/Identity Theft – 300 Block Impala Dr/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Rt 161/ Machine Shop Rd/Veres

Social Media Issues – W Oak St/Heinen

Information – 200 Block 6Th St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 200 Block N 2Nd St/Watkins

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 Block Aaron Ct/Veres

Property Damage – 10100 Block Perrin/Lasica

Juvenile Problem – 100 Block N 9Th St /Veres

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident/Failure To Wear Seatbelt/No Valid Driver’s License – W. Main St. At 10Th St./Lasica – Michael Petterson, 22, Evansville, Il

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 At MM 27/Veres – Justin Ruger, 34, Mascoutah

Wednesday, February 9

Subject Removal – 500 Block E Main & Mine Rd/Lasica

Verbal Disturbance – 100 Block Patterson/Glander

Motorist Assist – 700 Block Jefferson/Glander

Domestic Disturbance – 300 Block S Lebanon/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 300 Block Hobson Ln /Veres

Domestic Disturbance – 1100 Block Windshire Ct/Sirtak

Thursday, February 10

Traffic Accident – 8000 Rt 4/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – N August/Weck

911 Hang Up Call – 300 Block Douglas Ave/Bumpers

Parking Violation – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Parking Complaint – N 1St St/Bumpers

Order Of Protection Served – W Main/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 800 Block N Jefferson/Sirtak

Reckless Driver – 100 Block W Phillips/Bumpers