GCS Donates To Clinton County Humane Society

BREESE – GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,415 in the month of February to benefit the Clinton County Humane society through their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program.

The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties they serve.

February’s focus was on Clinton County. GCS Credit Union has a huge heart for animals and proudly raised $1,415 for the Clinton County Humane Society. The Clinton County Humane Society is committed to preventing animal cruelty, improving domestic animals’ lives and educating the public.

To find our more about adopting or donating to the Clinton County Humane Society, please visit ccilhs.org. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.