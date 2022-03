Mascoutah Police Report: March 4 through March 10

Friday, March 4

Suicidal Subject – 600 block W. Church/Rettig

Suicidal Subject – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak

Juvenile Complaint – Mascoutah High School/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 600 block Moorland Cir/Bumpers

Saturday, March 5

Trespass Complaint – McKinley St/Rettig

Identity Theft – W. Main St/Sirtak

Information – 600 block Daniel Dr/Rettig

911 Hangup – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Veres

Well Being Check – 100 block S. County Rd/Weck

Expired Registration – S. Jefferson St. at Verner/Rettig – Blake Edmondson, 24, Mascoutah

Sunday, March 6

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Veres

Illegal Parking – 100 block N. 2nd St/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 500 block E. State St/Rettig

Information – N. 5th St/Veres

Harassing Call – W. State St/Rettig

Business Alarm – E. Main St/Veres

Information – 200 S. 10th St/Bumpers

Information – Scheve Park/Weck

Monday, March 7

Well Being Check – 300 block E. Main St/Weck

Derelict Vehicle – S. 4th St/Veres

Derelict Vehicle – 1100 block N. 6th/Veres

Fire Calls – 800 block Moorland Cir/Sirtak

Derelict Vehicle – 100 block S. County Rd/Veres

Juvenile Problem – 100 block W. Church/Sirtak

Identity Theft – W. Main/Veres

Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Rd/Sirtak

Child Custody Dispute – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Lasica

Suspicious Activity – 100 block E. Main St/Bumpers

Tuesday, March 8

Animal at Large – 500 block Streamstone Ln/weinel

Traffic Accident – W. Main St & N. County Rd/Veres

Wednesday, March 9

Parking Complaint – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 600 block Knipp Ave/sirtak

Assist To Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency ISP – I64/Rettig

Alarm/Residential – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Weck

Suspicious Activity – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers

Well Being Check – Rt 4 & Rt 161/Weck

Business Alarm – E. Main St/Bumpers

Information – 9700 block Winchester St/Bumpers

Thursday, March 10

911 Dial – 1300 block W. Main St/Weck

Ambulance Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Property Damage Non-Criminal – 300 block Bel Air Dr/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 400 block N. 9th St/Rettig

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Sirtak

Accumulation of Garbage – 800 block W. South/Sirtak

Harassing Call – W. State St/Bumpers