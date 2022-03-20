Mascoutah Police Department Announces St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Results

1 – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

1 – Illegal Transportation of Alcohol – Driver

1 – Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device 1 – No Valid Registration

1 – Operating Uninsured Vehicle

1 – Operating Vehicle with Expired Registration

1 – Operating Vehicle with Suspended Registration

4 – Speeding

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Lt. Matt Steinkamp. “Encouraging sober driving and seat-belt use improves safety for all.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket enforcement effort ran from Friday, March 11, through the early morning hours of Friday, March 18, to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

The Mascoutah Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.