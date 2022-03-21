Evelyn A. Warner, nee Renth, 83, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Mascoutah born May 19, 1938, in Mascoutah Twp., IL died Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022, at Integrity Healthcare, Columbia, IL.

Evelyn was a retired cook from Mascoutah School District 19 and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey O. and Hilda L., nee Kiel, Renth, her husband, David L. Warner whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Oct. 17, 1959, and who died on May 18, 1999, and a son, Brett Warner.

Surviving are two children, Sandra (Mark) Bandy of Waterloo, IL, Keith (Connie) Warner of Belleville, IL; daughter-in-law, Patricia Warner; five grandchildren, Ryan Warner, Brittnee (Jason) Greenwell, Brooke (Eric) Lockart, Alexandria and Nicholas Bandy; five great grandchildren, Kira, Katherine, Addyson, Gabby and Kenzi.

Memorials may be donated to St. John U.C.C., 55 West Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 North Market, Mascoutah, IL 6228. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, March 25, 2022, St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois