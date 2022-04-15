St. John UCC To Host Quilt Show April 23

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

MASCOUTAH – On Saturday, April 23, the annual quilt show will return to St. John United Church of Christ after a two year hiatus due to COVID restrictions.

The quilt show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 200 plus quilts on display of all varieties and sizes. Admission is only $3.00. St. John UCC is located at 55 W. Church St. in Mascoutah.

At 9:45 a.m., there will be a bed turning of quilts made by Nancy Eisenhauer of Belleville. Nancy has been sewing most of her life, but started quilting after retiring from teaching primary grades at Whiteside Elementary School in Belleville. “I joined the Hearts ‘n Hands Quilt Guild shortly after retiring, and it opened a whole creative venture for me,” said Nancy.

Nancy said she remembered seeing her grandmother’s many ribbons for handwork mostly from the Washington County Fair and Wheat Festival competitions. She was inspired.

“I had five quilts juried into the National Quilt Museum’s yearly contest, New Quilts from an Old Favorite,” she reported. “I have had quilts on display at the Paducah, Kentucky, and Grand Rapid, Michigan, American Quilter’s Society shows. I also had a quilt featured in the magazine ‘The Quilt Life.’ I have won ribbons in my local quilt shows.”

Nancy said the best part of her passion is creating quilts that her children and grandchildren love.

The quilt show will also have demonstrations at 11:00 and 12:15. There will be a luncheon available with homemade pie. Quilts and additional items will be available for sale.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for the colorful “All Things Seuss” quilt. Tickets are $1 or 6 for $5.

All proceeds from the event will go to the DuBois Center.