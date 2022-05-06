Dorothy M. Morris, nee Clayton, 86, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 16, 1935, in Madisonville, KY died Tuesday, May 2, 2022, at MarKa Nursing Home.

Dorothy was a retired teacher’s aide from Mascoutah Community School District 19 and a member of First Baptist Church, O’Fallon, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Omer T. and Bonnie V., nee Bowles, Clayton, her husband, Larry W. Morris who died Nov. 13, 1984, three brothers, Johnny, Omer D., William “Bill” Clayton, two sisters, Marjorie Duff and Betty Jones.

Surviving are her children, Eric Morris and Beth (Jeff) Mueller, both of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Kyle (Jenny) Mueller, Kurtis (Jessica) Mueller, Kevin (Lanie) Mueller; five great grandchildren, Zachary, Jadon, Hope, Nolan, Maverick; brother, Barry (Sandra) Clayton; two sisters, Mildred Strader, Jeanette Regan; and nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was a special friend to many people. She will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be donated to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 11 AM Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, KY.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, KY. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Madisonville, KY.

