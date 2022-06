Mascoutah Police Report: May 20 – May 26

Friday, May 20

Vandalism – 100 block E. South St/Sirtak

Animal at Large – 100 block W. Phillips/Weinel

Noise Complaint – 700 block W. Main/Kraus

Missing Person/Juvenile/Male – 300 block E. Main/Kraus

Alarm/Residential – 1400 block Lincoln Blvd/Heinen

Harassing Phone Call – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Kraus

Noise Complaint – W. Main St/Bumpers

Disturbance – W. Main St/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 200 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak

High Weeds – Widgeon Dr/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Weinel

Civil Matter – 400 block S. Market St/Weinel

911 Hang Up – 200 block E. George/Weinel

Saturday, May 21

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weinel

Public Service Call – 1200 block McKinley/Veres

911 Hang Up – 200 block S. 10th/Weinel

Traffic Accident – 8700 block Rt. 4/Veres

Reckless Driver – 900 block W. Corrington St/Kraus

Operating Vehicle with Suspended Registration – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Donovan – Joseph Demarest (37), Mascoutah

Graduated Driver- No Valid Driver’s License after 11PM/Unlawful Number of Passengers – N. Market St. at Poplar St./Donovan – Caleb Rheinhardt (16), Belleville

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – N. Market St. at Poplar St./Donovan – juvenile, Swansea

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – N. Market St. at Poplar St./Donovan – juvenile, Belleville

Sunday, May 22

Ambulance Call – 400 block Elm/Veres

Information – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura/Veres

Notification – 200 block E. State/Veres

Ambulance Call – 800 block W. South St/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 300 block W. Main/Heinen

911 Hang Up – 100 block E. Phillips/Kraus

DUI – 900 block W. Poplar/Heinen

Juvenile Problem – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Kraus

Driving Under the Influence/Illegal Transportation or Alcohol/Resisting Arrest – 900 Block W. Poplar St./Heinen – Amanda Droeger (44), Mascoutah

Monday, May 23

Unlawful Use of 911 – S. County Rd/Kraus

Harassing Phone Call – W. Main St/Rettig

Property Damage-Non Criminal – Scheve Park/Rettig

Juvenile Problem – Scheve Park/Rettig

Accumulation of Garbage – 600 block W. Main/Bumpers

High Weeds – 100 block E. Phillips/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 400 block Jackson/Quirin

Warrant In State – 1000 block W. Main/Quirin

Reckless Driver – 400 block E. State/Bumpers

Reporting False Alarm or Complaint Via 911 Call – First Block of S. County Rd./Kraus – Amanda Droeger (44), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./ Rettig – Bree Wynn (34), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./ Rettig – Jacob Miller (17), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./ Rettig – Christopher Tolbert (43), St. Jacob

Tuesday, May 24

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 4500 block Mascoutah Ave/Quirin

Found Property – 200 block N. John St/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Civil Matter – 300 block N. 5th St/Weck

Suspicious Person – 300 block E. Main/Weck

Ambulance Call – 800 block Knipp Ave/Rettig

Accumulation of Garbage – 1100 block Eiserhower/Rettig

Accumulation of Garbage – 1000 block E. Main/Rettig

Fire Call – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Quirin

Traffic Accident – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Sirtak

Order of Protection Service – 600 block W. South St/Quirin

911 Open Line – 100 block Grant/Quirin

Juvenile Problem – 8900 block Christ Rd/Sirtak

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Quirin – Blake Patton (34), Oakdale

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./ Rettig – David Helfrich (57), Smithton

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at 2nd St./ Rettig – Jacob Barkus (21), Troy

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./ Rettig – Daniel Fix (17), Belleville

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver/No Valid Driver’s License/Operating Vehicle with Expired Registration – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./ Rettig – Maria Mansfield (26), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – W. Main St. at N. Railway St./ Rettig – Patrick Stumpf (35), Mascoutah

Wednesday, May 25

Verbal Disturbance – 700 block N. 10th/Quirin

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Kraus

Animal Complaint – 100 block W. Phillips/Sunnquist

Death Investigation – W. Phillips St/Kraus

Ambulance Call – 700 block Dere Bere Dr/Sunnquist

Suspicious Person – 9200 block Beller Dr/Weinel

Verbal Disturbance – 100 block S. 10th St/Kraus

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4/Weinel

Driving While Driver’s Licence to Operate Motor Vehicle is Suspended – Rt. 161 & Richter Rd/Donovan

Unlawful Display on a Vehicle/Driving While License Suspended/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/ Donovan – Grant Seely (45), Alton

Animal at Large – 200 Block Kristina Ct./Heinen – Nicole Nolan (48), Mascoutah

Thursday, May 26

Criminal Damage to Property – 100 block E. Main/Watkins

Alarm/Residential – W. Patterson/Kraus

Well Being Check – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Watkins

Parking Complaint – W. Main/Kraus

Unlawful Parking of Recreational Trailer – 9600 block Winnebago Way/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. Bernard/Kraus

Information – W. Main/Kraus

Theft – 200 block S. 10th St/Kraus

Noise Complaint – 200 block Laura St/Heinen

Dog Bite – 1000 block W. Green/Heinen

Juvenile Complaint -N. Jefferson & E. Patterson/Donovan

Crisis Intervention – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Donovan

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at Cornmill Rd./ Donovan – Dennis Haley (39), Trenton

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Fuesser Rd./Kraus – Landon Renaud (18), Mascoutah

Speeding 21-30 MPH Above Limit – Fuesser Rd. at Beechcraft Blvd./Sirtak – Angela Davis (50), Mascoutah

Improper Use of an Electronic Communication Device – S. Jefferson St. at W. Main St./Sirtak – Stephanie Cooley (25), Smithton

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Fuesser Rd./Sirtak – Brendan Scott (19), Mascoutah

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Driver – Gulfstream Way at Fuesser Rd./Sirtak – Kyle Jasper (26), Okawville