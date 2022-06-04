Margaret Pearl “Maggie” Fix, 19, of Belleville, IL, born Aug. 22, 2002, in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Maggie was employed at Ravendale Farm in Freeburg, IL and currently the 2022 Illinois Guernsey Queen. Maggie passed away after her long four, year fight of Synovial Sarcoma cancer. She tried like hell to keep her brothers in line, loving them very much. She also loved her cows, having a passion like no other, for the Guernsey cow County and State Fair life! She was owner and breeder of several Guernsey cows, many being “All American” winners, honorable mention and nominees. Her latest passion is becoming the proud owner of a red and white Holstein. She loved her dogs Tango and Bella.

Maggie was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, Mascoutah High School FFA Alumni, Illinois Guernsey Breeders’ Association and National Guernsey Association.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Martin and Pearl Mueller, paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Margaret Fix, Sr. and cousins, James, Kyle and Hunter.

Surviving are her parents, Larry and Libbie, nee Mueller, Fix, Jr. of Belleville; sister, Amanda Fix; brothers, Daniel and Trey Fix; aunts and uncles, Mark Mueller, Barb (Bob) Blaylock, David Mueller, Susan (Cy) Schniers, Jane (Doug) Wagner, Tina Jakob, Ryan (Nikki) Mueller, Diane (David) Carson, Cookie (Dean) Campbell, Jay (Marsha) Schmittling; and numerous cousins and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to the family for medical expenses, c/o P. O. Box 155, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah High School FFA, 1313 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 2 to 7 PM Sunday, June 5, 2022, and from 8 to 9:30 AM Monday, June 6, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, June 6, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois