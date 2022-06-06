Gateway Arch National Park implements mask requirement for COVID-19 prevention and protection

ST. LOUIS— To protect the health of those who work and visit Gateway Arch National Park, the park is implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022. The mask requirement will remain in effect until the high COVID-19 transmission and positivity rate in St. Louis City and County return to medium or low levels.

Face coverings will now be required in all park buildings and facilities, including the Visitors Center, in the trams and at the top of the Arch.

The public can find information about the requirement on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/jeff and where tram reservations are made at www.gatewayarch.com.

“The unfortunate reality is that COVID-19 continues to be present in our area,” says Jeremy Sweat, Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. “We want to stay open and continue to provide a high-quality experience for our visitors, while keeping in mind the health and safety of them and our staff. We are continuing to work with our park partners in monitoring this ongoing situation.”

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media channels for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on www.NPS.gov. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources, and uphold this requirement.