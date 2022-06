Mascoutah Police Report: May 27 thru June 2

Friday, May 27

Mentally Ill Subject – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Civil Matter – W. Main St/Weck

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Criminal Damage to Property – W. Main St/Quirin

Derelict Vehicle – 200 block Laura St/Sirtak

Juvenile Problem – S. South St/Quirin

Alarm/Residential – 200 block Kristina Ct/Quirin

Neighborhood Disturbance – 200 block Laura St/Sirtak

Juvenile Problem – 300 block E. Main/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak

Failure to Yield at Stop or Intersection/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at Hayden Dr./Bumpers – Kevin Anderson (21), Trenton

Saturday, May 28

Suspicious Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sirtak

Harassing Calls – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 200 block Douglas Ave/Weck

911 Hangup – 200 block N. August/Weck

Traffic Accident – E. Main St & S. Market/Bumpers

911 Hangup – 705 Knipp Ave/Quirin

Pedestrian Check – Rt. 4 & I-64/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. John/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 700 block N. Jefferson/Quirin

Juvenile Problem – 1200 block Larkspur Dr/Quirin

Disobeyed Stop Sign – E. Main St. at N. Market St./Bumpers – Perisa Nikpouri (24), Mascoutah

No Valid Driver’s License/Speeding 1- 20 MPH Above Limit/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 300 Block E. Main St./Donovan – Doriana Heavens (16), Swansea

Failure to Notify Secretary of State of Address Change – State Rt. 161 at Christ Rd./Donovan – Alexandra Tucker (24), Summerfield

No Valid Driver’s License/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at Fuesser Rd./Donovan – Josue Ixmata-Ixquiactap (23), Mascoutah

Sunday, May 29

Well Being Check – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Bumpers

Fireworks – N. County Rd & Timberbrook Dr/Weck

Information – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – Fillmore St/Quirin

Child Custody Dispute – W. State St/Sirtak

Disturbance – 1000 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Shots Fired – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Quirin

Noise Complaint – Hunters Trail/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 1100 block Piper Ln/Quirin

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – 8600 Block State Rt. 4/ Quirin – Jan Pilla (17), Belleville

Failure to Wear Seat Belt- Passenger – 8600 Block State Rt. 4/ Quirin – Mackenzie Bradshaw (18), Belleville

Disobeyed Stop Sign – W. Harnett St. at N. County Rd./Quirin – Christopher Wagner (49), Swansea

Monday, May 30

Ambulance Call – 1400 block Lincoln Blvd/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – Pheasant Bend & Hunters Trail/Heinen

911 Hang Up – 500 block E. State St/Heinen

911 Hang Up – 600 block E. Oak St/Donovan

Alarm/Residential – 300 block W. Poplar/Watkins

Investigation – W. Main/Kraus

Lock Out Vehicle – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins

Information – 9600 block Weatherby/Watkins

Tuesday, May 31

Missing Person/Female Recovered – N. 10th St & Winchester/Kraus

911 Dial – W. Oak/Veres

Traffic Accident – 900 block Dere Bere Dr/Heinen

Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main/Veres

Verbal Disturbance – 600 W. South/Donovan

Parking Complaint – 700 block Fountain View/Weinel

Crisis Intervention – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Veres

Reckless Driver – Mascoutah Ave & Eidmann Rd/Kraus

Animal at Large – 600 block W. South St/Kraus

Ambulance Call – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Watkins

Wednesday, June 1

Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert

911 Dial – 500 block E. Main/Sunnquist

Juvenile Problem – 500 block N. 10th St/Sunnquist

Fire Call – 600 block Legacy Pl/Quirin

Animal Complaint – 600 block W. South/Quirin

Thursday, June 2

Derelict Vehicle – 100 block W. Green/Sunnquist

Criminal Damage to Property – 900 block W. Main/Weck

Traffic Accident – N. 6th St & Rt. 161/Weck

Suspicious Person – 400 block W. Poplar/Steinkamp

Domestic Disturbance – 900 block W. Corrington St/Sunnquist

Lock Out Vehicle – 500 block N. 4th St/Quirin – Failure to Yield at Stop/Intersection N. 6th St. at State Rt. 161/Weck – Jacob McGeathy (33), Shiloh