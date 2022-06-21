Stephen A. Mueth, 67, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 16, 1954, in Belleville, IL died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Stephen was retired from Schnucks after 30 years of service and also a grain farmer all of his life. He was an active member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL and a member of St. Clair County Farm Bureau.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel V. and Rose Marie, nee Neff, Mueth, Sr.

Surviving are his brothers, Daniel Mueth, Jr. and Gerald Mueth; aunts and uncles, Margie Mende, Bertillia Jefferson, Arnold “Cotton” (Patricia) Mueth, Norbert (Patricia) Mueth, August (Jan) Mueth, Jr. and Joe (Doris) Neff; and many cousins and friends

Memorials will be accepted at the funeral home, in the form of Masses. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, June 24, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois