Tracy Rehbein Gray, 60, of Mascoutah, IL born May 24, 1962, in Belleville, IL and died Monday, June 20th, in Mascoutah, IL.

Tracy retired in 2019 as an Associate Dean of Distance Learning at SWIC in Belleville, IL, and taught online at Lindenwood University. She was a 1980 graduate of Mascoutah High School, 1984 graduate of the University of Illinois, and received her master’s degree from Indiana State University in 1992.

She is preceded in death by her father, Carlyn D. Rehbein, maternal grandmother, Wayve Morse, paternal grandparents, Henry and Martha Rehbein, stepson, Tyler Gray, and her beautiful kitty, Mo.

Surviving are her husband, Bill Gray, whom she married on Jan. 18, 2019; two daughters, Claire Gray, Anne (Merlin) Grant; her mother, LaVerne Rehbein, nee Morse, one uncle, Allan (Lyla) Rehbein; two step-daughters, Ashley M. and Brooke D. Gray; also survived by many family and friends.

Tracy you were taken too soon! You will always be with us. We love you, we miss your kindness and your smart, sweet personality. We will be together again soon.

The best thing you taught me is how to be independent. I will carry that lesson with me throughout my entire life as I know you would want me to.

You were the best mom. We never wanted for anything, but we were not spoiled. We learned the value of money and the importance of hard work. You will be missed forever. I love you.

The moment I met her I knew my life would never be the same. I am in the Autumn of my years and have known many kinds of love. We all hope to meet our soulmate, the love of our lives. I was blessed with so much more. The perfect lady. The kindest most caring person I will ever know. When she was away my heart could not rest until the moment I saw that warm embracing smile. My beauty queen, the joy of my life, the perfect better half. She carried me during the loss of my son, Tyler, four years ago. She never left my side, changing tubes, or what ever needed to be done to make me comfortable during my fight with cancer three years ago. I may never know why I was privileged to share my life with the lady that owns my heart.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to the Metro East Home Vet Care: Mo and Tracy Gray Angel Fund, 1601 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.