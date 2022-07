Mascoutah Police Report: June 17 thru June 23

Friday, June 17

Vandalism – Park Dr/Sirtak

Battery – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Sunnquist – Brandon Crews (43), Troy

Information – 300 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 4500 block Boeing Rd/Heinen

Soliciting Without a License – 8th St & Church St/Heinen

Information – 100 block W. Church/Sunnquist

Juvenile Complaint – 800 block N. 6th St/Watkins

Subject Removal – 900 block W. Main/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – 500 blocks N. Market St/Sirtak

Saturday, June 18

DUI – 600 block E. South St/Sirtak

Theft of Property – 300 block E. Main/Sunnquist

Standby/Keep The Peace – 900 block W. Corrington St/Heinen

Information – W. Main/Sunnquist

Verbal Disturbance – 900 block Park Dr/Sunnquist

Suspicious Vehicle – Hayden Dr & Beller Dr/Watkins

Child Custody Dispute – W. Oak St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 600 block S. Independence/Weinel

Sunday, June 19

Missing Person/Adult Male – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Heinen

Neighborhood Disturbance – 600 block W. State St/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Watkins

Reckless Driver – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Weinel

Juvenile Complaint – N. County Rd & Timberbrook Dr/Watkins

Monday, June 20

Disorderly Conduct – 900 block W. Harnett St/Weinel

Lock Out Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Donovan

Disorderly Conduct – 900 block W. Madison/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan

Theft – 500 block S. Jefferson St/Donovan

Juvenile Problem – 100 block N. Market St/Veres

Assist Other Agency – 8700 block Brickyard Rd/Veres

Tuesday, June 21

Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block Aaron Ct/Bumpers

Escort – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Donovan

Lost Property – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen

Wednesday, June 22

Assist Other Agency – 100 block S. John/Weinel

Illegal Dumping – Arbor Glen Ln/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/sirtak

911 Hangup – 300 block Mine Rd/Weinel

Park Regulations Violation – 900 block Park Dr/Weinel

Alarm/Residentail – 1300 block N. 6th St/Sirtak

Business Alarm – 100 block E. Main St/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – 100 block W. Phillips/Rettig

Thursday, June 23

Ambulance Call – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Weinel

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Weinel

Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block W. Church/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 500 block E. State/Sirtak

Reckless Driver – E. Main & S. Jefferson/Watkins

Warrant In State – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

Ambulance Call – 9600 block Air Terminal/Veres

Fire Call – 400 block W. South St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency ISP – Rt. 177 & Radio Range Rd/Watkins

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Thursday, June 23

Cory R. Stanaway, 32, Mascoutah – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Mascoutah Police Department

Saturday, June 25

James. M. Trout, 38, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – Mascoutah Police

Tuesday, June 28

Nathaniel W. Eiman, 36, Mascoutah – Possession Of Methamphetamine/Out of State Warrant – Fairview Heights Police