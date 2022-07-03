Earl E. Layman, 89, of Shiloh, formerly of Mascoutah, IL, born April 11, 1933, in Corvallis, OR died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Cedar Creek of Shiloh.

Earl was a retired SMSgt from the United States Air Force as a member of the Security Police and was a Korean and Vietnam War Era veteran. He was a member of Free Will Baptist Church, O’Fallon, IL.

Earl was an avid harmonica player for most of his life and later joined the Ukuladies and Guise club in Belleville, IL at the Abbey. To know Earl was to love him, and he never met a stranger. He was loved by staff and residents alike at Cedar Creek of Shiloh. He loved to spend his time drawing angels and creating anything with his gift of artistic ability. He was a master at bingo and loved to play the poker slots; he even had a favorite machine. He also collected many stuffed animal toys and would freely gift them to his grandchildren and any other friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon B. and Laura M, nee Wells, Layman, wife, Mary Lou, nee Engberg, Layman whom he married in Racine, WI on Aug. 13, 1955, and who died Feb. 2, 2005, two daughters, Linda Elliott, Laura Layman, two sisters, Wauneta Lee, Verna Lisle and a brother, Les Layman.

Surviving are his children, Jeffrey (Jeania) Layman of Lake Zurich, IL, Dee Dee (Roger) McMillin of Floyds Knobs, IN, Jeanene Reed of Mascoutah, IL, Sharon (Raymond) Proksha of Belleville, IL, Shawn Layman (Special Friend, Michelle Lowry) of St. Peters, MO; 19 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Boyd; sister-in-law, Norma Engberg; and many nieces and nephews. Special appreciation and gratitude for Sharon and Lindsey Proksha who were Earl’s family, friends, and caregivers for many years.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 680 Craig Rd. #300, St. Louis, MO 63141. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Barrett officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois