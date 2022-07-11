Paul E. Berner, 73, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 6, 1948, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Prior to his retirement, Paul worked as a coal miner and later as a respiratory therapist and was a member of the UMWA.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Shirley, nee Harris, Berner Briscoe, his wife, Betty Jo, nee Whaley, Berner whom he married in Lebanon, IL on June 24, 1972, and who died July 28, 2012, his granddaughter, Kasmine Berner-Scott and a brother, Joel Berner.

Surviving are his two daughters, Julia Biggs (Cody Hawkins) and Katherine Berner, both of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Adrian Scott and Samuel Biggs; a brother, Jon (Susan) Berner; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to the family or Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Friends may call from 9 to 11 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday July 15, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home with Barbara Van Ausdall officiating. A private burial of cremains will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL