Arlene M. Haas, nee Toensing, 93, of Mascoutah, IL, born September 23, 1928, in Okawville, IL died Monday, July 11, 2022, with her children by her side.

In her younger years, Arlene worked for State Farm Insurance in Belleville. She was a member of Holy Childhood Church in Mascoutah. Surely there is BINGO in heaven, because Arlene enjoyed the thrill of the “wait” and the occasional chance to holler out “BINGO!”, playing often at Swansea Moose and New Baden, and through the summers at church picnics. Her family enjoyed their days or evenings out with Mom or Grandma playing alongside her. She also made a great variety of delicious pies to treat her family and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, August and Pauline, nee Meyer, Toensing, husband, Lawrence “Pete” Haas, whom she married on September 18, 1948, in Shreveport, LA and who died on August 29, 2002, four sisters, Lorraine Toensing, Elaine O’Guinn, Emmeline Gellner, and Loretta Peeck; two brothers, Amos (Gertrude) and Alves (Irene) Toensing, grandson Matthew Pruett, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are her four children, Nancy (Lyndle) Pruett of Waterloo, IL, Tom Haas of Mascoutah, IL, Steven (Dee) Haas of O’Fallon, MO, Dennis (Kimberly) Haas of Freeburg, IL; six grandchildren, Amber (Darrell) Ostertag, Tyffany Stevens, Jacqueline (Andrew) Otto, Krystin (Colton Smith) Haas, Megan Haas, Adam Haas; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannetta Jarrett; two brothers-in-law, Henry Peeck, Bob Gellner; three sisters-in-law, Bernadine Wells, Frances Graul, Rose Medukas; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mooseheart or Holy Childhood Catholic School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL with Father Nick Fleming celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL