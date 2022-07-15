Janice Jean Bond, age 74, of Robinson, IL, was called home to her Heavenly Father on July 9, 2022. Born September 3, 1947, she was the eldest child of her parents Leo A. and Rhea G. (Gower) Bond of rural Robinson.

Growing up, she was involved in 4-H and church. Her 4-H baking and sewing entries brought home blue and red ribbons from both Crawford County Fair and the Illinois State Fair. She attended Bible Chapel Church and later became a member of the First Baptist Church in Robinson.

She attended New Hebron Grade School and graduated from Robinson High School in 1965. During her high school years, Janice was an integral member of the Tri-Hi-Y club and Future Homemakers of America, which she led as president her senior year.

Janice earned a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics Education from Eastern Illinois University. After graduating in 1969, she began studies at Southern Illinois University graduate school, and shortly after was hired as a high school home economics teacher at Mascoutah Community Unit 19. She continued her education and earned two master’s degrees, in Home Economics Education and Early Childhood Development, from Southern Illinois University. Janice taught in the Mascoutah School District for 33 years until retirement in 2003.

Janice created the first State of Illinois Early Childhood Development Program, for which Mascoutah School District received the U.S. Secretary of Education Initiative Award in 1986. She accepted the award at the International Reading Association National Convention in Philadelphia. Over her lengthy career, she taught home economics, food service preparation at Belleville Community College, and early childhood development. Her last years of teaching were dedicated to preschool children at the Scott Air Force Base Elementary school, which is part of the Mascoutah School District.

Actively involved in the Mascoutah Education Association, Janice led the group as president to a landmark decision for teacher union negotiation power. The case “Bond, et al v. The Board of Education of Mascoutah Community Unit School District No. 19” limited the power of school boards to withhold legally contracted payment and pay increases to tenured teachers. This case strengthened teacher organization’s negotiating power and ability to use a strike if necessary.

Janice’s career was her life, focused on preparing her teenage students, adults, and pre-school aged children for the next stage of their lives. She loved teaching and the students she taught.

She also enjoyed personal interests, including learning and performing traditional belly dancing. Not content just to dance, Janice made all her own costumes–and even an age-appropriate one for her three-year-old niece. An avid reader, she followed the works of various writers, especially mystery and western authors. In recent years she became a colorist, creating eye-popping pictures from pages of coloring books for adults.

After retirement she divided her time between Belleville and Robinson to help care for both her father and mother until they passed away. She moved back to Robinson in 2014.

She enjoyed getting together with her siblings, nieces and nephews and then great nieces and nephews, as well as traveling. One of her favorite times was Christmas gatherings with family and friends with all the traditions of the holiday. Promoting and helping to organize the Bond reunion became an important personal project. She diligently worked to stay in touch with family and friends, keeping current addresses and sending birthday and greeting cards for every annual calendar event from Valentine’s Day to Christmas. Many could count on receiving a card.

Since September of 2020, she was cared for at her apartment by many home health aides, who treated her with love, kindness, and respect. Janice grew to depend on and care for them. The comfort they gave Janice went beyond her physical needs, providing a sense of great love and affection.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by siblings Norma Barnes (Dave); Rodney Bond (Lugene); Julie Bond (Royal); nieces Katrina Starnes (Kent) and Miranda Barnes (Glynn); nephew Isaac Bond (Jessica); two grand-nieces, Keira Starnes and Vanessa Bond; and three grand-nephews, Keegan, Konnor, and Kyron Starnes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and the American Diabetes Association.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23rd at the Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson. Funeral services will immediately follow and be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Tom Akers officiating. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available on Goodwine Funeral Homes’ Facebook page or by visiting www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com/live-stream/live-stream.

Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "American Cancer Society" or the "American Diabetes Association". For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.

