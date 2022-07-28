Two Arrested In Attempted Burglary

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – On July 19 around 8:28 p.m., the Mascoutah Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of E. Main Street in reference to a burglary in progress to a vacant residence.

Two suspects, one identified as Timothy Leininger, 57, and a juvenile subject, 17 both of O’Fallon, were interrupted during the alleged burglary by officers arriving at the scene. The two suspects were taken into custody.

A warrant was issued against Leininger for Burglary. The warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Haida who issued a bond of $50,000.00. A juvenile petition was completed on the juvenile suspect for burglary.

Suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.