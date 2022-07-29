Holy Childhood School Welcomes New Principal

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – As the start of the new school year begins, Holy Childhood School would like to welcome new Principal Tim Keefe. He follows former principal Laura Yarber who is now Assistant Principal at Mascoutah Elementary School.

Keefe grew up in Waterloo, and is a graduate of Illinois College in Jacksonville and Lindenwood University. With over 20 years of experience in education, he has been a teacher, a grade school principal, middle school principal, and high school principal.

Keefe and his family live in Columbia, IL where his son is in sixth grade at Immaculate Conception. In a few weeks, he will help move his daughter to the University of Notre Dame where she will be starting her freshman year of college.

Please welcome Tim Keefe to the Holy Childhood School family!