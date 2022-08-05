Mascoutah Police Report: July 22 thru July 28

Friday, July 22

Ambulance Call – 900 block N 10th/Veres

Escort – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Donovan

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64/Veres

Ambulance Call – 700 block Moorland Cir/Donovan

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan

Warrant In State – N. Lebanon St & E. Church/Donovan

Death Investigation – 100 block W. South St/Rettig

Debris In Roadway – 300 block N. 6th St/Heinen

Loud Music Complaint – 1200 block Antique Ln/Heinen

Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Operating Vehicle While Registration Suspended – N. Jefferson St. at Church St./Donovan – Scott Chandler (37), Mascoutah

Saturday, July 23

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. 2nd/Veres

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Veres

Ambulance Call – W. Main St/Bumpers

Alarm/Residential – 300 block Salem Ave/Heinen

Child Custody Dispute – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Lost Property – W. Main St/Heinen

Expired Registration – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Rettig – Rodney Carter (40), Collinsville

Sunday, July 24

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Civil Matter – S. 10th St & W. South St/Veres

Domestic Disturbance – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Bumpers

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Veres

Investigation – 100 block E. Main/Veres

Animal – Sick/Injured – E. Patterson St/Rettig

Monday, July 25

Well Being Check – E. Oak St/Steinkamp

Lock Out Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sunnquist

Information – Mascoutah City Pool/Sunnquist

Missing Person/Adult/Female – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Public Service Call – 300 block N. 6th St/Steinkamp

Tuesday, July 26

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Sunnquist

Lock Out Vehicle – 500 block N. 5th St/Steinkamp

Well Being Check – W. Main St/Steinkamp

Assist Other Agency – ISP – Mascoutah Ave & Keck Rd/Steinkamp

Found Property – W. Main/Quirin

Animal Complaint – 400 block E. Main/Quirin

Wednesday, July 27

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop Rd/Quirin

Derelict Vehicle – 1100 block N. 6th/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Grodeon Rd/Bumpers

Noise Complaint – S. County Rd/Rettig

Civil Matter – W. Main St/Bumpers

Information – 400 block Bel Air Dr/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 600 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Criminal Trespass to Property – N. Market St/Veres

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Colleen Conway (62), Lebanon

Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Cholanda Hackett (34), St. Louis

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Tabitha Dill (24), Lenzburg

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Dustin McGill (41), O’Fallon

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Bradley Warrecke (53), New Athens

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – E. Harnett St. at Lebanon St./Rettig – Nathan Knapp (35), Mascoutah

Thursday, July 28

911 Hang Up – 9800 block Perrin/Veres

Escort – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Rettig

911 Open Line – 9800 block Perrin/Rettig

High Weeds – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Bumpers

Driving on Revoked Driver’s License/Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Heinen – Todd Kessler (35), Freeburg

St.Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Monday, August 1

Christopher R. Kilbury, 22, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff

Khalind D. Hayes, 27, Fairview Heights – Aggravated Battery – Belleville Police