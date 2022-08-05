Mascoutah Police Report: July 22 thru July 28
Friday, July 22
Ambulance Call – 900 block N 10th/Veres
Escort – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Donovan
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64/Veres
Ambulance Call – 700 block Moorland Cir/Donovan
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan
Warrant In State – N. Lebanon St & E. Church/Donovan
Death Investigation – 100 block W. South St/Rettig
Debris In Roadway – 300 block N. 6th St/Heinen
Loud Music Complaint – 1200 block Antique Ln/Heinen
Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig
Operating Vehicle While Registration Suspended – N. Jefferson St. at Church St./Donovan – Scott Chandler (37), Mascoutah
Saturday, July 23
Ambulance Call – 300 block N. 2nd/Veres
Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Veres
Ambulance Call – W. Main St/Bumpers
Alarm/Residential – 300 block Salem Ave/Heinen
Child Custody Dispute – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig
Lost Property – W. Main St/Heinen
Expired Registration – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Rettig – Rodney Carter (40), Collinsville
Sunday, July 24
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Civil Matter – S. 10th St & W. South St/Veres
Domestic Disturbance – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Bumpers
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Veres
Investigation – 100 block E. Main/Veres
Animal – Sick/Injured – E. Patterson St/Rettig
Monday, July 25
Well Being Check – E. Oak St/Steinkamp
Lock Out Vehicle – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sunnquist
Information – Mascoutah City Pool/Sunnquist
Missing Person/Adult/Female – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Public Service Call – 300 block N. 6th St/Steinkamp
Tuesday, July 26
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Sunnquist
Lock Out Vehicle – 500 block N. 5th St/Steinkamp
Well Being Check – W. Main St/Steinkamp
Assist Other Agency – ISP – Mascoutah Ave & Keck Rd/Steinkamp
Found Property – W. Main/Quirin
Animal Complaint – 400 block E. Main/Quirin
Wednesday, July 27
Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Machine Shop Rd/Quirin
Derelict Vehicle – 1100 block N. 6th/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Grodeon Rd/Bumpers
Noise Complaint – S. County Rd/Rettig
Civil Matter – W. Main St/Bumpers
Information – 400 block Bel Air Dr/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 600 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Criminal Trespass to Property – N. Market St/Veres
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Colleen Conway (62), Lebanon
Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Cholanda Hackett (34), St. Louis
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Tabitha Dill (24), Lenzburg
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Dustin McGill (41), O’Fallon
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Bradley Warrecke (53), New Athens
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – E. Harnett St. at Lebanon St./Rettig – Nathan Knapp (35), Mascoutah
Thursday, July 28
911 Hang Up – 9800 block Perrin/Veres
Escort – 10000 block Progress Pkwy/Rettig
911 Open Line – 9800 block Perrin/Rettig
High Weeds – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Bumpers
Driving on Revoked Driver’s License/Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Heinen – Todd Kessler (35), Freeburg
St.Clair County Sheriff’s Department
Monday, August 1
Christopher R. Kilbury, 22, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff
Khalind D. Hayes, 27, Fairview Heights – Aggravated Battery – Belleville Police