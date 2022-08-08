Anna May Krausz, nee Yarber, 88, of New Baden, IL born October 30, 1933 in Mascoutah Township, St. Clair County, IL relocated to Heaven on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from Mar-Ka Nursing Home in Mascoutah.

Anna May was an awesome mother, grandmother, and dedicated farm wife. Employment included the Hat Factory in Mascoutah, housekeeper at St. Elizabeth Hospital Lab, food service at the Mid-America Airport Sandwich Shop, and among other things. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in New Memphis, IL and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. She was probably best known for her fabulous deserts–If it had sugar in it, NOBODY could do it better!

She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Charles F. H. Krausz, whom she married on April 16, 1955 and who died May 12, 1981, her parents, Hiram N. and Mildred V., nee Shoreack, Yarber, sister, Irene Landis, brother, Loraine Yarber, two brothers-in-law, Enloe Krausz and Norbert Krausz.

Anna is survived by her son, Mark (Mary Kay) Krausz, her daughter, Debra Gonzalez; six grandchildren, Melissa (Brad) Kohnen, Matthew (Melinda) Krausz, Nicholas (Amanda) Gianoulakis, Marsha (Tommy) Baro, Britne (Jarod) Hunte, Danielle Gonzalez (special friend Nicholas Smith); 11 great grandchildren, Lexie Kohnen, Brinley Kohnen, Mackenzie Krausz, Brooklyn Baro, Madelyn Krausz, Henry Kohnen, Jemma Hunte, Miles Krausz, Audrey Gianoulakis, Maya Baro, Mila Smith; sister, Bonnie Horgan; two brothers, Larry (Debbie) Yarber, Dennis (Martha) Yarber; three sisters-in-law, Ruby Yarber, Evelyn Krausz, Mary Ann Krausz, also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery Fund or Siteman Cancer Center. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 10 to 11 AM Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Memphis, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Arthur Eichhorn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, New Memphis, IL.

