Christine L. Beutler, 90, of New Baden, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Breese, IL.

Christine was born on November 6, 1931, to Wilbur and Leona (nee Bufford) Beck, in Belleville, IL. On May 24, 1952, she married Arnold J. (A.J./Nook) Beutler at E & R Church, Lebanon, IL.

Christine lived in the Lebanon area all her life, moving to New Baden in 1954, where she and AJ made their home and raised their daughter, Janis. She was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ, New Baden, IL. and a member of the St. Clair County Farm Bureau.

Chris was a dedicated farm wife and enjoyed helping AJ on the farm wherever needed. She was a stay-at-home Mom until Jan was in high school. She went on to work for the St. Clair County Farm Bureau as a tax preparer, where she worked for over 25 years, until her retirement. Summers were spent traveling to various county fairs throughout Illinois where the family showed their Polled Hereford and Simmental cattle. She enjoyed reading and keeping up to date on the latest tax code, but most of all just spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Leona Beck; in-laws Arnold and Lucille Beutler and husband, A.J..

Christine is survived by her daughter, Jan (Craig) Woker, Greenville, IL; and granddaughters, Kelcie Schreiber and Kayley (Blake) Essington, all of Greenville.

Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Education Foundation.

Visitation: Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Funeral Service: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 1:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Christy Eckert, Pastor

Interment: College Hill Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home

Lebanon, IL