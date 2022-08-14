Zua E. Rehbein, nee Hood, 95, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born June 20, 1927 in Pinckneyville, IL died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her home.

Zua was a homemaker and a member of Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Belleville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Alex and Eva Meader Lane, Hood, first husband, James C. Wenzel, Sr., who died on Nov. 20, 1956, second husband, Donald C. Rehbein, whom she married on July 13, 1962 and who died on May 15, 2015, two sons, Louis Wenzel and James C. Wenzel, Jr., a great-great grandson, Phoenix Beasley, four brothers, and two sisters.

Surviving are four children, Judith Ann (Ron) Mueller of Addieville, IL, Rose Marie McKee of Kansas City, MO, Eva (Howard) Pannier of Marissa, IL, Myra L. (Brad) Sewald of Mascoutah, IL; 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Wenzel; also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, 3187 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221 or BJC Hospice, 1 Professional Dr. #180, Alton, IL 62002 or Sickle Cell Association, 5615 Pershing Ave #29, St. Louis, MO 63112. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Swanwick, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL