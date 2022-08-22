Doris B. Mayes, nee Bowman, 92, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 21, 1929 in South Point, OH died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Doris was a retired schoolteacher from Mascoutah Grade School. She was a member of St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church, Mascoutah, IL and the Mascoutah Historical Society. Doris enjoyed playing bridge, dancing with her husband, boating, and traveling with her husband in their RV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover C. and Thelma P., nee Davidson, Bowman, husband, John W. Mayes whom she married on Nov. 8, 1947 in Catlettsburg, KY and who died on March 24, 2015, great granddaughter, Melinda Cheney, two sisters, Phyllis Wooten, Elizabeth Thomas, and a brother, David Bowman.

Surviving are two children, Rebecca Wachtman of Mascoutah, IL, Howard (Karen) Mayes of St. Charles, MO; three grandchildren, Leigh (Austin) Cheney of Charleston, IL, Patricia Wachtman of Philadelphia, PA, Matthew (Kara) Mayes of Chesterfield, MO; six great grandchildren, David, Matthew, Nicholas Cheney, Jaclyn Gallagher, Sophia and Cooper Mayes; two great-great granddaughters; sister, Barbara Wagner; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bail; also survived my numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Sixth St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Historical Society, 306 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church in Mascoutah.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church in Mascoutah with Pastor Krista Stokke officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL