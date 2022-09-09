Mascoutah Police Report: August 26 thru Sept. 1

Friday, August 26

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Weinel

Operation of Non-Highway Vehicle on Street – 300 block N. 5th St/Sirtak

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Weinel

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block N. 5th St/Sirtak

Noise Complaint – 300 block N. 6th St/Weinel

Loud Music Complaint – 400 block W. Oak/Quirin

Suspicious Person – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

Animal Complaint – S. Bernard St & E. State St/Quirin

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Veres

Barking Dog – 300 block N. 7th/Veres

Saturday, August 27

Vehicle Lock Out – 300 block Jackson/Sirtak

911 Hangup – 400 block W. Harnett/Weinel

Funeral Escort – 1100 block N. 6th St/Weinel

Found Property – W. Main St/Weinel

Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Quirin

Juvenile Problem – 900 block Park Dr/Bumpers

911 Hangup – 100 block E. Main/Quirin

Found Property – 9700 block Weatherby St/Quirin

Disturbance – 2000 block Nathan Ave/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – Pleasant Ridge School Rd & Brickyard Rd/Quirin

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Bumpers

Loud Music Complaint – 600 block E. Green/Quirin

Sunday, August 28

Mentally Ill Subject – S. County Rd/Bumpers

911 Open Line – 200 block N. John St/Sirtak

Found Property – 500 block S. Lebanon/Weinel

Found Property – 300 block Salem Ave/Weinel

Suspicious Activity – 500 block S. Lebanon/Sirtak

Fire Call – N. 4th St & W. Church/Quirin

Domestic Disturbance – 9600 block Weatherby St/Veres

High Weeds – 600 block E. South/Veres

Standby/Keep the peace – 500 block W. State St/Veres

Information – 1200 block W. Main/Quirin

Ordinance- High Weeds and Grass – 400 Block W. South St./Quirin – Shayne Austin-Hanson (27), Mascoutah

Monday, August 29

Assist Other Agency – 600 block W. South/Veres

911 Hangup – 9900 block Citation Ct/Donovan

High Weeds – 300 block S. Independence/Heinen

Investigation – 900 block Park Dr/Donovan

Fire Call – 200 block N. Bernard/Heinen

Child Custody Dispute – 600 block E. Oak St/Rettig

Illegal Dumping – 100 block S. County Rd/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity – 1400 block W. Main/Rettig

911 Hangup – 400 block S. Railway/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Deer – N. County Rd & Fuesser Rd/Bumpers

Found Property – 1400 block W. Main St/Rettig

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Madison St. at N. County Rd./Donovan – Nathan Hunt (17), Mascoutah

Tuesday, August 30

Well Being Check – 300 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Order of Protection Served – S. County Rd/Bumpers

Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert

Illegal Parking – 300 block N. 2nd/Heinen

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Sunnquist

Harassing Call – 100 block W. Oak/Donovan

Accumulation Garbage – E. Main St/Donovan

Well Being Check – 300 block Douglas Ave/Heinen

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Mentally Ill Subject – 900 block W. Church/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 2000 block Lebanon Ave/Heinen

Suspicious Vehicle – Gulfstream Way & Cirrus Dr/Donovan

Domestic Disturbance – 200 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – N. 10th St/Rettig

Wednesday, August 31

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig

911 Open Line – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Sirtak

Information – 300 block E. Main/Veres

Warrant In State – W. Church St & N. 10th St/Veres

Thursday, Sept. 1

Theft – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Sirtak

Subject Removal – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Weinel

911 Hangup – 200 block Douglas Ave/Quirin

Warrant In State – N. 6th St & Park Dr/Veres

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – W. Main St. at N. County Rd./Sirtak – Nekesaha Gatewood (44), Belleville

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. 6th St. at Weatherby St./Sirtak – Quentin Collins (17), Mascoutah

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Dylan Holten (20), Belleville

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept

Friday, Sept. 2

Rachel L. Keesee, 42, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff Dept.