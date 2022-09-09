Mascoutah Police Report: August 26 thru Sept. 1
Friday, August 26
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Weinel
Operation of Non-Highway Vehicle on Street – 300 block N. 5th St/Sirtak
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Weinel
Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block N. 5th St/Sirtak
Noise Complaint – 300 block N. 6th St/Weinel
Loud Music Complaint – 400 block W. Oak/Quirin
Suspicious Person – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres
Animal Complaint – S. Bernard St & E. State St/Quirin
Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Veres
Barking Dog – 300 block N. 7th/Veres
Saturday, August 27
Vehicle Lock Out – 300 block Jackson/Sirtak
911 Hangup – 400 block W. Harnett/Weinel
Funeral Escort – 1100 block N. 6th St/Weinel
Found Property – W. Main St/Weinel
Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak
Animal Complaint – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Quirin
Juvenile Problem – 900 block Park Dr/Bumpers
911 Hangup – 100 block E. Main/Quirin
Found Property – 9700 block Weatherby St/Quirin
Disturbance – 2000 block Nathan Ave/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – Pleasant Ridge School Rd & Brickyard Rd/Quirin
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Bumpers
Loud Music Complaint – 600 block E. Green/Quirin
Sunday, August 28
Mentally Ill Subject – S. County Rd/Bumpers
911 Open Line – 200 block N. John St/Sirtak
Found Property – 500 block S. Lebanon/Weinel
Found Property – 300 block Salem Ave/Weinel
Suspicious Activity – 500 block S. Lebanon/Sirtak
Fire Call – N. 4th St & W. Church/Quirin
Domestic Disturbance – 9600 block Weatherby St/Veres
High Weeds – 600 block E. South/Veres
Standby/Keep the peace – 500 block W. State St/Veres
Information – 1200 block W. Main/Quirin
Ordinance- High Weeds and Grass – 400 Block W. South St./Quirin – Shayne Austin-Hanson (27), Mascoutah
Monday, August 29
Assist Other Agency – 600 block W. South/Veres
911 Hangup – 9900 block Citation Ct/Donovan
High Weeds – 300 block S. Independence/Heinen
Investigation – 900 block Park Dr/Donovan
Fire Call – 200 block N. Bernard/Heinen
Child Custody Dispute – 600 block E. Oak St/Rettig
Illegal Dumping – 100 block S. County Rd/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity – 1400 block W. Main/Rettig
911 Hangup – 400 block S. Railway/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Deer – N. County Rd & Fuesser Rd/Bumpers
Found Property – 1400 block W. Main St/Rettig
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Madison St. at N. County Rd./Donovan – Nathan Hunt (17), Mascoutah
Tuesday, August 30
Well Being Check – 300 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
Order of Protection Served – S. County Rd/Bumpers
Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert
Illegal Parking – 300 block N. 2nd/Heinen
Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Sunnquist
Harassing Call – 100 block W. Oak/Donovan
Accumulation Garbage – E. Main St/Donovan
Well Being Check – 300 block Douglas Ave/Heinen
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Mentally Ill Subject – 900 block W. Church/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – 2000 block Lebanon Ave/Heinen
Suspicious Vehicle – Gulfstream Way & Cirrus Dr/Donovan
Domestic Disturbance – 200 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – N. 10th St/Rettig
Wednesday, August 31
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig
911 Open Line – 1100 block Larkspur Dr/Sirtak
Information – 300 block E. Main/Veres
Warrant In State – W. Church St & N. 10th St/Veres
Thursday, Sept. 1
Theft – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Sirtak
Subject Removal – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Weinel
911 Hangup – 200 block Douglas Ave/Quirin
Warrant In State – N. 6th St & Park Dr/Veres
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – W. Main St. at N. County Rd./Sirtak – Nekesaha Gatewood (44), Belleville
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. 6th St. at Weatherby St./Sirtak – Quentin Collins (17), Mascoutah
Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Dylan Holten (20), Belleville
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept
Friday, Sept. 2
Rachel L. Keesee, 42, Mascoutah – In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff Dept.