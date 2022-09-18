Kevin S. “Mouse” Laux, 44, of Fayetteville, IL, born Dec. 31, 1977, in Belleville, IL died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Kevin was a welder at Central Mining Equipment of Earth City, MO for 25 years. He enjoyed playing pool, washers and darts.

He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Linus Wachtel.

Surviving are his wife Tammy A., nee Wachtel, Laux; his sons, Jonathon Wachtel, Justin Laux; parents, David R. and Linda L., nee Terry, Laux, Sr.; brother, David (Sondra) Laux, Jr.; mother-in-law, Dorothy Wachtel; as well as, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials may be made to Justin Laux Education Fund, c/o Citizens Community Bank, Freeburg, IL or Mascoutah, IL. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home with Barbara Van Ausdall officiating. Burial will follow in St. Pancratius Cemetery, Fayetteville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL