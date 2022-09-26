Joanna Pauline Littrell

Joanna Pauline “Polly (Nuckles) Littrell, was born on August 24th, 1938, the first of the second pair of twins born to joseph A and Lucille (Champion) Nuckles. She is survived by her sister, Mary Casbeer of Lampasas; brothers W.W & (Doris) Nuckles, Reuben Nuckles, and Steve Nuckles of Lampasas TX. And James (Sally) Nuckles of Austin, TX. One Austin, Marie Davis of Baden, PA., and one Uncle, Bill Champion of Katy, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins; stepchildren Robert Littrell, Wende Groves of Belleville, II., Steve (Kathy) Littrell of Queen Creek, AZ, and Betty (Clyde) Crouse of Maryville, WA.; 10 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law; Julie Burgard of Mascoutah, IL.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer L. Littrell, her twin brother, Joe Paul Nuckles, a sister-in-law Christie Nuckles, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nuckles, a nice, Amelia “ Mimi” Casbeer Couch, and two nephews, Martin “ Marty” Nuckles and Lyndon Nuckles.

Polly Married Elmer L. Littrell, on April 20, 1983, in the little chapel of First Methodist Church in San Marcos, TX. And they lived in O’ Fallon, until their retirement when they returned to the family farm where she grew up in Lampasas County.

Polly graduated from Lampasas High in 1957 and was active in the high school band, and the FFA. She also graduated from Jackson Business College in Lampasas in 1957. She attended Texas Woman’s University and obtained her certification in Occupational Therapy. While attending TWU she was active in the Orchestra where she played the Bassoon. She attended several other colleges and universities throughout her working career.

She worked in Occupational Therapy at Austin State Hospital for several years. She also worked at Cabiness-Brown Furniture, Bergstrom AFB Officer’s Club, and B7B Land Clearing Co. in Austin. After she and Elmer moved to Illinois, she worked for Petrolite Corp, in St. Louis, Mo. Until her retirement.

Polly lived at the Wildflower Terrace in Mueller Neighborhood, where the old airport used to be. It brought back a lot of good memories, as the old airport tower was just outside her patio. She loved to see the lighting of the tower at Christmas time from her patio. She loved crafting, needlework, and most of all playing Bridge. She was active in playing Bridge until her death. She led a crafting group once a week in the crafting room of the Wildflower Terrace. The crafting group makes Afghans (comfort blankets) for people who had been hospitalized as a welcome home gift from staff and friends of the Wildflower Terrace. They made floral arrangements, jewelry, and many other hobbies. Most of all, she loved Counted Cross Stitch. She had numerous pieces that have won blue ribbons. Most are in the homes of her physicians. Polly learned coking at an early age, helping her mother in the kitchen. She learned to cook without using recipes, and the meals needed to be prepared in a hurry. She also loved preparing for large parties. She helped in preparing a community breakfast and a social party once a week where she lived. She prepared several large mingle parties on St. Patrick’s Day where she lived for the past several years. She loved shopping for “HATS”, then looking for crafting supplies to decorate her hats. She loved music, dancing, and being around people from all countries.

She is a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church of Austin, Texas. She will have a memorial service at a later date, at the Wildflower Terrace where she lived. Her ashes will be interned in Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville, IL. beside her husband.

Cook-Walden Funeral Home

Austin, TX