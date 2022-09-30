Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 16 thru Sept. 22

Friday, Sept. 16

Alarm/Residential – 300 block W. South St/Hoffman

Battery – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Verbal Disturbance – Scheve Park/Sunnquist

Trespass Warning – 600 block Daniel Dr/Hoffman

Suspicious Activity – 800 block N. 6th St/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Hoffman

911 Hangup – 1300 block W. Main/Hoffman

Assist Other Agency-ISP – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Penet

Business Alarm – 1200 block W. Main/Veres

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Rt. 177/Veres

Traffic Accident – N. 10th St & W. Main/Penet

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Veres

911 Hangup – 100 block E. Main/Veres

No Valid Registration/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – W. Main St. at N. County Rd./Veres – Thomas Donovan (42), Mascoutah

Saturday, Sept. 17

Traffic Accident – E. Main St/Penet

Business Alarm – E. Main/Hoffman

Child Custody Dispute – S. Market St/Bumpers

911 Hangup – 600 block Donaphan St/Penet

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Veres

Possession of Controlled Substance – S. Railway Ave/Penet

Well Being Check – Eidmann Rd & Mascoutah Ave/Veres

Assist Other Agency – W. Main St & S. 1st St/Veres

Failure to Yield- Intersection/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Market St. at E. Main St./Penet – Chaz Hardesty (39), Granite City

No Valid Driver’s License – S. Market St. at E. Main St./ Penet – Dylan Burkett (17), Freeburg

Sunday, Sept. 18

Suspicious Vehicle – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Veres

Assist Other Agency – W. Main St/Rettig

Open Door – 600 block Moorland Cir/Hoffman

Ambulance Call – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Hoffman

Ordinance Animal at Large – Salem Ave & Elm St/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 200 block N. Madison St/Veres

Possession of Controlled Substance – N. 6th St & W. Harnett St/Penet

911 Hangup – 800 block N. 1st St/Veres

Monday, Sept. 19

Possession of Controlled Substance – S. 10th St & Daniel Dr/Veres

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trl/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1400 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 500 block S. 10th St/Weinel

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Steinkamp

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Sirtak

Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Domestic Disturbance – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Weinel

Juvenile Problem – 100 block E. State St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Sirtak

No Valid Driver’s License – S. 10th St. at W. South St./ Quirin – Deborah Bruning (67), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Warrant In State – 300 block E. Main/Quirin

High Weeds – 1200 block Antique Ln/Sirtak

Verbal Disturbance – 9200 block Beller Dr/Weinel

Warrant In State – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Information – 400 block W. Oak St/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Rt. 161/Rt. 4 – Weinel

Juvenile Problem – 900 block Park Dr/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 5000 block Rt. 15/Quirin

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/ Weinel – James Halek (24), Dupo

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Order of Protection Served – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

High Weeds – N. County Rd/Hoffman

High Weeds – 9600 block Fuesser Rd/Hoffman

Theft of Labor or Services – 100 block E. Main/Bumpers

Information – 300 block E. Main/Rettig

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Reckless Driver – N. Jefferson St/Hoffman

Suspicious Activity – 100 block W. Green St/Penet

Theft of Services – 100 Block W. Main St./Bumpers – Thomas Donovan (42), Mascoutah

Thursday, Sept. 22

Well Being Check – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman

Suspicious Activity – 100 block E. Main/Hoffman

Theft – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Alarm/Residential – 400 block Opal Ct/Hoffman

911 Hangup – 400 block Douglas Ave/Hoffman

Suspicious Activity – Cheryl Ave/Hoffman

Found Property – 1100 block Hackberry Dr/Bumpers

Standby/Keep the Peace – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Penet

Possession Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle – W. Main St & N. 6th St/Penet

Intoxicated Subject – 1200 block Eisenhower St/Penet

Improper Lane Usage/No Valid Driver’s License/Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle – 700 Block W. Main St./Penet – Zachary Sloan (32), Collinsville

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Hope M. Grissom, 36, Fayetteville – Possession Of Methamphetamine/Probation Violation/In State Warrant – Mascoutah Police

Kyle J. Witthauer, 26, Lebanon – Unlawful Use Of Weapon/Probation Violation – Caseyville Police

David P. Diaz, 33, Mascoutah – Retail Theft/In State Warrant – Fairview Heights Police