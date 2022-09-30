Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 16 thru Sept. 22
Friday, Sept. 16
Alarm/Residential – 300 block W. South St/Hoffman
Battery – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
Verbal Disturbance – Scheve Park/Sunnquist
Trespass Warning – 600 block Daniel Dr/Hoffman
Suspicious Activity – 800 block N. 6th St/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Hoffman
911 Hangup – 1300 block W. Main/Hoffman
Assist Other Agency-ISP – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Penet
Business Alarm – 1200 block W. Main/Veres
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Rt. 177/Veres
Traffic Accident – N. 10th St & W. Main/Penet
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Winding Oaks/Veres
911 Hangup – 100 block E. Main/Veres
No Valid Registration/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – W. Main St. at N. County Rd./Veres – Thomas Donovan (42), Mascoutah
Saturday, Sept. 17
Traffic Accident – E. Main St/Penet
Business Alarm – E. Main/Hoffman
Child Custody Dispute – S. Market St/Bumpers
911 Hangup – 600 block Donaphan St/Penet
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Veres
Possession of Controlled Substance – S. Railway Ave/Penet
Well Being Check – Eidmann Rd & Mascoutah Ave/Veres
Assist Other Agency – W. Main St & S. 1st St/Veres
Failure to Yield- Intersection/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Market St. at E. Main St./Penet – Chaz Hardesty (39), Granite City
No Valid Driver’s License – S. Market St. at E. Main St./ Penet – Dylan Burkett (17), Freeburg
Sunday, Sept. 18
Suspicious Vehicle – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Veres
Assist Other Agency – W. Main St/Rettig
Open Door – 600 block Moorland Cir/Hoffman
Ambulance Call – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Hoffman
Ordinance Animal at Large – Salem Ave & Elm St/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – 200 block N. Madison St/Veres
Possession of Controlled Substance – N. 6th St & W. Harnett St/Penet
911 Hangup – 800 block N. 1st St/Veres
Monday, Sept. 19
Possession of Controlled Substance – S. 10th St & Daniel Dr/Veres
Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trl/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 1400 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 500 block S. 10th St/Weinel
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Steinkamp
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Sirtak
Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Domestic Disturbance – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Weinel
Juvenile Problem – 100 block E. State St/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Sirtak
No Valid Driver’s License – S. 10th St. at W. South St./ Quirin – Deborah Bruning (67), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Warrant In State – 300 block E. Main/Quirin
High Weeds – 1200 block Antique Ln/Sirtak
Verbal Disturbance – 9200 block Beller Dr/Weinel
Warrant In State – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak
Information – 400 block W. Oak St/Weinel
Traffic Accident – Rt. 161/Rt. 4 – Weinel
Juvenile Problem – 900 block Park Dr/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Quirin
Ambulance Call – 5000 block Rt. 15/Quirin
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/ Weinel – James Halek (24), Dupo
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Order of Protection Served – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
High Weeds – N. County Rd/Hoffman
High Weeds – 9600 block Fuesser Rd/Hoffman
Theft of Labor or Services – 100 block E. Main/Bumpers
Information – 300 block E. Main/Rettig
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Reckless Driver – N. Jefferson St/Hoffman
Suspicious Activity – 100 block W. Green St/Penet
Theft of Services – 100 Block W. Main St./Bumpers – Thomas Donovan (42), Mascoutah
Thursday, Sept. 22
Well Being Check – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman
Suspicious Activity – 100 block E. Main/Hoffman
Theft – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Alarm/Residential – 400 block Opal Ct/Hoffman
911 Hangup – 400 block Douglas Ave/Hoffman
Suspicious Activity – Cheryl Ave/Hoffman
Found Property – 1100 block Hackberry Dr/Bumpers
Standby/Keep the Peace – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Penet
Possession Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle – W. Main St & N. 6th St/Penet
Intoxicated Subject – 1200 block Eisenhower St/Penet
Improper Lane Usage/No Valid Driver’s License/Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle – 700 Block W. Main St./Penet – Zachary Sloan (32), Collinsville
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Hope M. Grissom, 36, Fayetteville – Possession Of Methamphetamine/Probation Violation/In State Warrant – Mascoutah Police
Kyle J. Witthauer, 26, Lebanon – Unlawful Use Of Weapon/Probation Violation – Caseyville Police
David P. Diaz, 33, Mascoutah – Retail Theft/In State Warrant – Fairview Heights Police