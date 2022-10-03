Shirley Mae Mueth, nee Spanley, 87, of O’Fallon, IL born May 27, 1935, in Belleville, IL died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Shirley was a homemaker and Paul’s business manager. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon, IL, volunteer for the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Auxiliary, past president of the Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club, an avid Bridge player of multiple groups, an excellent cook and a world traveler.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth, nee Lauer, Spanley, a son, Kenny Mueth, a sister in infancy, Mary Louise Spanley and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur (Dorothy) Mueth.

Surviving are her husband, Paul K. Mueth whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Feb. 12, 1955; children, Greg (Dr. Jill) Mueth of Kalispell, MT, Karen (Paul) Brower of Shiloh, IL, Lisa Love (Paul Obernuefemann) of O’Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas “Cole” Mueth (Kaitlin Witherell), Kelsey Donovan (Jared), Brent Donovan (Susan Naviliat), Connor Mueth, Emily Love (Anthony Wilk), Madeleine Love (Logan Whorton); sister, Rosalie (Don) Taylor of Mascoutah, IL; brother, John (Rita) Spanley of Sparta, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert (Edith) Mueth of Mascoutah, IL; and also nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O’Fallon, IL 62269 or Vasculitis Foundation, P.O. Box 28660, Kansas City, MO 64188 (vasculitisfoundation.org). Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O’Fallon, IL and Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Father William Hitpas celebrating. Burial will follow at Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois