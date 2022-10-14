Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 30 thru Oct. 6
Friday, Sept. 30
Criminal Damage to Property – 300 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers
Theft – 300 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers
No Valid Registration – W. Main St. at N. County Rd./Hoffman – Christopher Duhamel (35), St. Louis
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Bumpers – Janice Rogers (72), Fayetteville
Saturday, Oct. 1
Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Hoffman
911 Open Line – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig
Well Being Check – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman
Improper Display of Registration/Failure to Wear Seatbelt- Driver – W. Main St. at 6th St./Hoffman – Cody Bievenue (30), Waterloo
Sunday, Oct. 2
Fire Call – 9600 block Weatherby St/Rettig
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers
Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Rettig
Information – 200 block S. 10th St/Rettig
Animal Complaint – 100 block S. 2nd St/Hoffman
Monday, Oct. 3
Public Service Call – 300 block Mine Rd/Hoffman
Suicidal Subject – 900 block W. Church/Hoffman
Civil Matter – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Veres
Information – 100 block S. County Rd/Sunnquist
Information – 1300 block Eisenhower/Veres
Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Veres
Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Veres
Public Service Call – 600 block E. Oak/Penet
Business Alarm – 1200 block W. Main/Sirtak
Operating Vehicle When Registration Suspended/Driving While License Suspended – E. Main St. at N. August St./Penet – Danielle Gardner (33), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Loud Music Complaint – E. Phillips St. & S. Railway Ave/Penet
Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block N. August/Penet
Chasi – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Penet
Traffic Accident – Animal – 1000 block N. County Rd/Quirin
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Lost Property – 600 block Moorland Cir/Quirin
Information – 200 block N. August/Veres
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Quirin
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Veres
Assist Other Agency ISP – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Quirin
Barking Dog – 200 block W. George/Sirtak
Warrant In-State – W. Harnett St. & N. Jefferson St/Penet
Loud Music Complaint – S. Railway Ave & Phillips St/Penet
Pedestrian Check – 600 block S. Jefferson/Sirtak
Operating Vehicle When Registration is Suspended/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License – W. Harnett St. at N. Jefferson St./Penet – Matthew Murphy (45), Mascoutah
Expired Registration/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at Park Dr./Quirin – Alanique Prentice (25), Mascoutah
Operating Vehicle When Registration is Suspended – S. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Penet – Kaigon Meyer (27), Marissa
Wednesday, Oct. 5
911 Hangup – 800 block N. 6th St/Rettig
911 Hangup – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Information – 400 block W. Poplar/Bumpers
Business Alarm – 700 block W. Main/Rettig
Sex Offender Registration – W. Main/Lambert
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers
Lost Property – 800 block N. 10th St/Rettig
911 Hangup – 300 block W. Main/Hoffman
Animal Complaint – W Main St/Hoffman
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Heinen
ATV/Off Road Vehicle Violation – Mine Rd & E. South St/Donovan
Operating Vehicle When Registration is Suspended
900 Block W. Church St./Hoffman – Joseph Demarest (37), New Baden
Thursday, Oct. 6
Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert
Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Hoffman