Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 30 thru Oct. 6

Friday, Sept. 30

Criminal Damage to Property – 300 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers

Theft – 300 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers

No Valid Registration – W. Main St. at N. County Rd./Hoffman – Christopher Duhamel (35), St. Louis

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Bumpers – Janice Rogers (72), Fayetteville

Saturday, Oct. 1

Assist Other Agency ISP – I-64/Hoffman

911 Open Line – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Rettig

Well Being Check – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Hoffman

Improper Display of Registration/Failure to Wear Seatbelt- Driver – W. Main St. at 6th St./Hoffman – Cody Bievenue (30), Waterloo

Sunday, Oct. 2

Fire Call – 9600 block Weatherby St/Rettig

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers

Alarm/Residential – 600 block Daniel Dr/Rettig

Information – 200 block S. 10th St/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 100 block S. 2nd St/Hoffman

Monday, Oct. 3

Public Service Call – 300 block Mine Rd/Hoffman

Suicidal Subject – 900 block W. Church/Hoffman

Civil Matter – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Veres

Information – 100 block S. County Rd/Sunnquist

Information – 1300 block Eisenhower/Veres

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Veres

Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Veres

Public Service Call – 600 block E. Oak/Penet

Business Alarm – 1200 block W. Main/Sirtak

Operating Vehicle When Registration Suspended/Driving While License Suspended – E. Main St. at N. August St./Penet – Danielle Gardner (33), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Loud Music Complaint – E. Phillips St. & S. Railway Ave/Penet

Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block N. August/Penet

Chasi – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Penet

Traffic Accident – Animal – 1000 block N. County Rd/Quirin

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Lost Property – 600 block Moorland Cir/Quirin

Information – 200 block N. August/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Veres

Assist Other Agency ISP – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Quirin

Barking Dog – 200 block W. George/Sirtak

Warrant In-State – W. Harnett St. & N. Jefferson St/Penet

Loud Music Complaint – S. Railway Ave & Phillips St/Penet

Pedestrian Check – 600 block S. Jefferson/Sirtak

Operating Vehicle When Registration is Suspended/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License – W. Harnett St. at N. Jefferson St./Penet – Matthew Murphy (45), Mascoutah

Expired Registration/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. 6th St. at Park Dr./Quirin – Alanique Prentice (25), Mascoutah

Operating Vehicle When Registration is Suspended – S. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Penet – Kaigon Meyer (27), Marissa

Wednesday, Oct. 5

911 Hangup – 800 block N. 6th St/Rettig

911 Hangup – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Information – 400 block W. Poplar/Bumpers

Business Alarm – 700 block W. Main/Rettig

Sex Offender Registration – W. Main/Lambert

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers

Lost Property – 800 block N. 10th St/Rettig

911 Hangup – 300 block W. Main/Hoffman

Animal Complaint – W Main St/Hoffman

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Heinen

ATV/Off Road Vehicle Violation – Mine Rd & E. South St/Donovan

Operating Vehicle When Registration is Suspended

900 Block W. Church St./Hoffman – Joseph Demarest (37), New Baden

Thursday, Oct. 6

Sex Offender Registration – W. Main St/Lambert

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Hoffman