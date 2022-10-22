Update: Mascoutah Woman Killed In 3-Car Crash Has Been Identified

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

UPDATE: Robin Cumer of Mascoutah was identified by the Illinois State Police as the woman killed in a three-car crash Oct. 20.

RANDOLPH COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a three-car crash that resulted in the death of Robin Cumer of Mascoutah on Thursday, Oct. 20. The identity of the victim was released by the Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police reported that a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta, and a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jared D. Bargman, 33, of Chester, were traveling eastbound on Illinois 150 near Briarhill Road in Randolph County.

Bargman slowed to allow a graintruck in front of him to make a left turn into a field. Appel failed to reduce his speed, and crashed in Bargman, pushing his Kia into the westbound lane of Illinois 150. Cumer, who was driving westbound in a 2018 Nissan NV200, struck Bargman head on. She was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3:26 p.m.

Both Bargman and Appel were transported to an area hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.