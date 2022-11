Mascoutah Police Report: Oct. 21 thru Oct. 27

Friday, Oct. 21

Reckless Driver – I-64/Hoffman

Noise Complaint – 300 block N. Jefferson/Penet

Standby/Keep The Peace – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Penet

Forgery – E. Main St/Penet

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 300 block Salem Ave/Hoffman

Saturday, Oct. 22

Investigation – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 800 block S. Herman St/Penet

Criminal Trespass to Property – 100 block E. State/Penet

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Criminal Trespass to Property – 600 block W. Church/Veres

Trespass-Warning Issued – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Quirin

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Lear Ln/Quirin

Criminal Damage to Property – Scheve Park/Veres

Sunday Oct. 23

DUI – 4400 block Mascoutah Ave/Veres

Leaving the Scene Of Accident – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Penet

Suspicious Person – W. Harnett St & N. 6th St/Sirtak

Alarm/Residential – 1100 block Hunters Trail/Sirtak

Missing Person/Juvenile Male – 100 block N. Market/Penet

Found Property – 800 block W. South/Sirtak

Parking Complaint – 800 block W. Main/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Beechcraft Blvd/Quirin

Lock Out Vehicle – 1300 block W. Main St/Veres

Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Rd/Quirin

Noise Complaint – 500 block E. Main/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Lynn St & N. Madison/Quirin

Assist Other Agency – 100 block Northtowne St/Veres

Leaving the Scene of Accident- Vehicle Damage – Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Penet – Brandon Wisneski (29), Venedy

Driving Under the Influence/Improper Lane Usage/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/Illegal Transportation of Alcohol/Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle – W. Main St. at 6th St./Veres – Ashley Wheat (30), Okawville

Monday, Oct. 24

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Quirin

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Widicus Rd/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 5th/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – S. County Rd/Hoffman

Suspicious Person – S. 10th St/Rettig

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Information – 1600 block Landmark Dr/Rettig

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. 7th St. at W. South St./Donovan – Joshua Garrett (22), Freeburg

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Investigation – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak

Trespass – Warning Issued – 1100 block Lear Ln/Sirtak

Escort – 10000 block Progress Parkway/Weinel

Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64/Weinel

911 Hangup – Pheasant Bend/Sirtak

Motorist Assist – Christ Rd & Rt. 161/Weinel

Trespass – Warning Issued – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Well Being check – 1200 block Lear Ln/Penet

Animal Complaint – E. Main St & St. John/Quirin

Juvenile Problem – 900 block Park Dr/Quirin

Fire Call – 9600 block Winchester St/Penet

DUI – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Penet

Juvenile Complaint – 800 block W. Main St/Quirin

Speeding 1-20 MPH Above Limit – Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Penet – Billie Elms (42), Mascoutah

Thursday, Oct. 27

Criminal Trespass to Property – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Business Alarm – 400 block E. Main/Sirtak

911 Hangup – 100 block N. County Rd/Weinel

Fire Call – 1400 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Sirtak

Lock Out Vehicle – W. Main St/Steinkamp

Animal Complaint – 400 block W. Green/Penet

Animal Complaint – N. Independence St & E. Oak St/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 600 block E. Oak St/Quirin

Suspicious Activity – 300 block E. Main/Penet

Investigation – 1300 block W. Main/Penet

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Carrie V. Fenton, 34, Lebanon – In State Warrant – St. Clair County Sheriff