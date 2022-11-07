Robert L. Parsons

Robert L. “Bob” Parsons, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 6, 1931, in French Lick, IN died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Bria of Mascoutah.

Bob was a retired mailman for the United States Postal Service and a U. S. Army Korean War veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred A. and Edith M., nee Hendricks, Parsons, his wife Sharon J., nee Smith, Parsons, whom he married in Robinson, IL on Jan. 14, 1956, and who died on May 28, 2015, four sisters, Rose Hungerford, Virginia Wiseman, Mable Manning, Betty Clem, and one brother, Kenny Parsons.

Surviving are two children, Curtis (Susie) Parsons of Elsberry, MO, Frances Wadlow of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Curtis and Brittney Parsons, Amanda Wadlow, Austin Yates; a great granddaughter, Kamyah Cooper; a sister, Mary Lou Crawford; and a brother, Paul Parsons.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-851. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: There will be no visitation or services.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois