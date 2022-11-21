Larry Mark Bryant, 66, of Mascoutah, IL, born November 15, 1956, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, died unexpectedly, Saturday November 19, 2022, at his residence.

Larry had an awesome career driving commercial trucks for various local companies. After an unfortunate injury several years ago, he found opportunities to do what he loved best–helping people with anything and everything. He also stayed busy doing numerous projects for his house, his many dear friends, neighbors, and even strangers.

His smile and laugh could light up any room and did.

Larry had a unique quality in bringing different people together. He loved to spend time with friends and family and always treated others equally. We would like to thank everyone who helped him transition from driving trucks to his new focus in life. We will miss him and his kindness beyond words.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas G. Bryant, Sr., who was born on February 1, 1926, and died July 29, 1979, and Charlotte L. Bryant, nee Abrahamson, born September 16, 1921, and died August 27, 1996. His paternal grandparents, Carrie Belle and George A. Bryant, along with maternal grandparents, Clifford and Glenice Abrahamson, predeceased him, but were important role models in Larry’s life, in the early years.

Surviving “Dad” and “Papa” are his daughter, Shannon (Terrence) Jackson, two grandchildren, Mark “Action” Jackson, of San Antonio, TX, and Chelsea Tomlinson (fiancé Jason McWilliams), and his great granddaughter, Tatiana McWilliams of Jacksonville, FL.

Larry’s whole world in his later years was his dog, Dizzy, and he loved to take her for rides to McDonalds for chicken nuggets and never deprived her of extra treats.

He is also survived by sister, Sue King, and family – Brian (Jennifer) King and their children, Olivia and Taylor, Darren King (Tina Yang) and their children, Quinn and Brooks, all of Champaign, IL, brother, Tom (Val) Bryant and family – Lenny (Brandy) Bryant and their children, Kennedy & Braden, Erica (Tom) Wilson and their children, Harrison and Eleanor, sister, Diane Bryant with Chelsea, and brother, Bob (Brenda) Bryant and family – Derek (Emily) Bryant and their children, Camdyn and Charlotte, all of Mascoutah, and Kelsey (Marc) Vitulli of Austin, Texas.

In lieu of all gifts, memorials may be made to Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Per Larry’s wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held from 1 to 3 PM Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois