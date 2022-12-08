Georgianna G. Crabtree, 88, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Trenton Village Retirement Home in Trenton, IL, with her family by her side.

She was born August 5, 1934, to John and Clara (nee Gerardi) Faust, in Lebanon, IL. On December 26, 1953, she married Donald Crabtree at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, IL.

Georgianna lived in the Lebanon area all her life. She was born to a farming family and raised in a farming community, where she worked the fields in her youth. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, and a member of the St. Clair County Artist Guild. She loved to paint, being especially fond of painting in oils, acrylics, and watercolors, with landscapes being her specialty. She also enjoyed drawing occasionally. For a short time, she worked at Sunnyside Motel off Route 50 as a cleaning lady.

Georgianna loved the outdoors, and enjoyed camping with her family and friends, especially when the kids were young. She was a good cook, and loved to discuss recipes when people would come over. She was a caring, giving, loving mother, and had quite a few friends. She enjoyed bus trips to South Dakota and Branson, and driving trips to different casinos. She liked traveling with her friends and going out to dinner with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Faust; husband, Donald Crabtree; son, Terrence “Terry” Crabtree; brother, Donald “Donnie” Faust.

Georgianna is survived by her sons, Michael “Mike” Crabtree, CO, Joseph “Joe” (Rita) Crabtree, Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Michael Crabtree, Daniel Crabtree, Jessica Crabtree, Lindsey Crabtree, Cassie Crabtree, Joseph Kyle Crabtree; brothers, John “Bud” Faust, James Faust, Jack (Janice) Faust; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL or to the Donor’s choice.

Visitation: Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Monday, December 12, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, December 12, 2022, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Paul Weinhoff, Pastor, St. Joseph Church

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home,

Lebanon, IL