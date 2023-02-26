Molly Kathleen Zerjal, beloved daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, legendary karaoke performer, underrated dancer, LaCroix connoisseur, Elvis aficionado, and everyone’s funniest friend, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023, in St. Louis, MO. She was 35 years old.

There has never been and never will be anyone like Molly. And while her life was tragically cut short, Molly made the most of ever day. Born on June 9, 1987, to parents, Sue and John, Molly overcame serious medical complications when she was young, spending countless days and nights at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, a place Molly would cherish the rest other life. She grew up in her hometown of Mascoutah, IL, with her older brother, Doug, who claims Molly liked to play the Angel Child growing up: “I didn’t do anything wrong, did I mom and dad?” she would ask with a smile anytime Doug got in trouble. Accusations of parental favoritism (to which Molly always had a witty retort) formed the basis of a loving and endlessly entertaining sibling rivalry.

Molly attended Holy Childhood Catholic School, and then Mascoutah High School, where she was an exceptional student, leader, singer, and actress, before going to study Communications on a full-ride scholarship at Carthage College. After graduating, Molly worked much of her professional life at Buckingham Wealth Partners, handling internal and external communications, most recently working as Knowledge and Materials Manager. At every step of the way, her giant personality and quick wit attracted lifelong friends. Molly always made life fun.

Outside of school and work, Molly loved being active, whether it was boxing, or running or playing pickleball. Many in St. Louis will also remember her improv and sketch comedy performances at The Improv Shop. Like her idol, Gilda Radner, Molly was gifted with great comedic timing, and she had an incredible ability to make people laugh. Anyone that knew her invariably described her as the funniest person they ever met. Her talents also extended to comedy writing, and she loved putting her Photoshop skills to humorous effect. And her beautiful voice, whether it was telling a funny story or singing with Sue or performing her signature rendition of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”, has left a lasting impression on everyone that was lucky enough to hear it.

There is no one that could fill a room like the incomparable Molly Zerjal. The void she leaves in the lives of those that loved her is enormous, but so is the impact she had. She is survived by her parents, Sue and John Zerjal; her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jessica Zerjal; her nieces, Riley and Quin Zerjal; her aunts, Sandy (Bob) Johnson, Gail (Mike) Kinnison, Janet (Scott) Smith; her cousins, Danielle, Nick, Steven, Elena, and David; and countless, other friends and co-workers.

Per her wishes, Molly’s organs were donated to those that needed them, and her body was donated to Science Care STL, so that it might contribute to medical research and help others with similar issues.

Her family will be hosting two memorial celebrations: in Mascoutah on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at Holy Childhood Catholic Church (the family will share words of remembrance starting at 6 PM, and any others that wish to share a few words will be invited to do so after that); and in St. Louis on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at a private event at Armory STL.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations, in memory of Molly, may be made to The Women’s Safe House or Holy Childhood Catholic School or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“I wanted a perfect ending. Now I’ve learned, the hard way, that some poems don’t rhyme, and some stories don’t have a clear beginning, middle, and end. Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next.”

Gilda Radner