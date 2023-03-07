Ruth E. Gramm, nee Sigman, 89, of Mascoutah, IL born Mar. 23, 1933, in Glen Allen, MO died Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Ruth was a homemaker. In her early married life, she worked at the shoe factory in Belleville, IL. Years later, Ruth worked as a seamstress at Martha Manning Dress Factory in Mascoutah, IL, and then finished her working career as a cafeteria worker for the Mascoutah Community School District 19. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, Mascoutah Moose Lodge for 50 years, working dinners, sending cards to members, and hosting the Easter Egg Hunt across from her house in Maple Park. She loved to bake and feed anyone who stopped by. She was a fan of Loretta Lynn and was told by many, she looked like her. Ruth loved to take pictures of people and events and give them away. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Geneva, nee Shelton, Sigman, her husband, Don A. Gramm whom she married on Jan. 26, 1952 and who died on Jan. 13, 2010, four brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Mabel) Sigman, Bob (Bonnie) Sigman, Herb (Gloria) Sigman and Ted Sigman.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Gramm (Jerry Maue), Jo (Darryl) Stein, Sue Gramm (Al Boggs); a son, Scott (Jackie) Gramm, all of Mascoutah, IL; 11 grandchildren, Brock (Jamie) Stein, John (Stacy) Stein, Brooke (Nick) Pingsterhaus, Stefanie (Robin) Thurston, Becky Head, Steven Head (Sara), Meghan (Kyle) Beisner, Jason (Taylor) Gramm, Jordan Gramm, John (Heather) Gramm, Shannon Gramm; 20 great grandchildren; four sisters, Mary (Brooks) Hatcher, Pat and friend, Marsha, Joyce (Ralph) Ibendahl, Sherry (Mike) Hooper; two brothers, John (Carolyn) Sigman, Rick (Wanda) Sigman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 4 to 8 PM Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A private funeral will be held at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois