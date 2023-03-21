Wilma K. Berndsen, age 103, of Breese, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

Wilma was born May 20, 1919 in Clinton County, IL, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Cecelia, nee Hoerchler, Sellers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward H. Berndsen, whom she married August 9, 1939 in Breese, and he died July 10, 2000; daughter, Mary Ellen Deien; son-in-law, Thomas Gramlich; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth (August) Winter, Henrietta (Tom) Furdek, and Dorothy (Joe) Ilges; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Anna, nee Emke, Berndsen.

She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Anne (Lou Garavaglia) Gramlich-Garavaglia; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was a homemaker all of her life. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary for many years and St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese where she was a generous donor during her life. Wilma loved quilting and embroidering and many of her pieces will be cherished long after her death by her daughter and granddaughters. She also loved to watch old TV programs, especially Walker Texas Ranger and Everybody Loves Raymond.

A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com